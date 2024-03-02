Breaking News
Blue Wave Events' Meit Shah Unveils Spectacular Neetu Chandra-starrer musical 'Umrao Jaan Ada' in USA

Updated on: 02 March,2024 04:15 PM IST
'Umrao Jaan Ada' will bring Neetu's exceptional acting prowess and unmistakable charm under limelight.

Blue Wave Events, led by Managing Director Meit Shah, and Gravity Zero Entertainment is helming the USA production of 'Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical’ with actress Neetu Chandra in the lead role of Umrao Jaan. The North American Tour will begin from New Jersey on April 12 and conclude on June 1 in Washington DC.


Meit Shah's company, Blue Wave Events, which operates effectively in India, Australia, and the United States, is famous for its inventive and fascinating productions that captivates audiences worldwide. 'Umrao Jaan Ada' will bring Neetu's exceptional acting prowess and unmistakable charm under limelight. With 'Umrao Jaan Ada', fans can be assured to witness Umrao Jaan coming to life all over again.  


The musical, a Rajiv Goswami directorial, promises to be a musical spectacle. It will also feature the iconic "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" track, which originally featured the legendary Rekha. The song, composed by Salim-Sulaiman, will have Neetu Chandra's opening dialogue, while Pooja Pants choreography is expected to enhance the visual appeal of the musical. The show is scripted by Varun Gautam.


In India, the musical will premiere in Ahmedabad on 9th March, 2024. This grand event is produced by Gravity Zero Entertainment, a company that showcases their expertise and dedication in creating unforgettable musical plays, being the only one to take three musical plays from India to the West End.

