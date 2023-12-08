Coming Soon: Snow Kingdom Expands Its Frosty Magic to Two More Locations!

Snow Kingdom goes beyond entertainment by actively engaging in philanthropy.

The Snow Kingdom, India's largest snow theme indoor amusement centre, has been packing happiness and fond memories to patrons in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Indore. These colossal 32,000 collective square feet spread of RO water snow stands as the epitome of hygiene in India's theme park landscape. Since its inception in 2015, this "must-visit" destination for tourists has grown exponentially into a sprawling 112,000 square feet entertainment zone across the country.

The unique "FUNDUCATION" concept makes students learning a fun-filled experience and experience snow in a controlled environment. With patented catchphrases "Snow Much Fun" and "It's in your hands," Snow Kingdom conveys its message to patrons of all age groups. The immersive experience transports visitors to the Alps of Switzerland or the Himalayas, with an ambiance featuring snow palaces, snow-capped mountains, oak trees with black seals, polar bears, standing penguins, igloos, and more.

Patrons can revel playing in the snow, experiencing the joy of snowfall, engaging in activities like tobogganing, snow sledding, snow rock climing, and dancing on the snow dance floor. Snow Kingdom operates 10 sessions a day, 365 days a year.

Snow Kingdom goes beyond entertainment by actively engaging in philanthropy. Also creating an opportunity to experience snow at -8 degrees for the underprivileged children and students as part of its CSR initiatives. This commitment reflects the company's dedication to giving back and instilling human values, tradition, and compassion in society.

Shri Shakthi Group, the parent company of Snow Kingdom, is an Indian venture capitalist handling diverse industries from trading, construction, education, pharmaceuticals to entertainment. The group's operational presence spans across Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu in India, as well as California, USA. Managing Directors, Mr. Guruprasad Puvvadi and Mrs. Harika Puvvadi, stalwarts in the indoor entertainment business, contribute significantly to India's tourism industry.

Our mission is to promise patrons an unforgettable day of fun, laughter, and beautiful memories with family and friends. Our vision is to see Snow Kingdom as the ultimate entertainment destination in our country.

Exciting News: Snow Kingdom is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of two more locations, extending its frosty magic to even more cities. Stay tuned for an even grander snow-filled adventure near you! www.snowkingdom.com