First Wish Art Gallery in collaboration with Art Oriental Ltd, UK organized FWAG Georgia Group Art Exhibition

FWAG Georgia Group Art Exhibition, July 30th - August 1st, 2022 Organized by First Wish Art Gallery in collaboration with Art Oriental Ltd, UK at Silk Factory Studio in Tbilisi, Georgia.

67 Artists - 9 Nationalities - 100 Artworks

And gracious presence of our Chief Guests Ms. Audrey Keenan from UK & Ahmed Al Awadhi (Popularly known as Mr. Rukni) from UAE made the event more memorable.

Out both chief guests travelled from their countries just to attend this exhibition on a special request.

Our Gallery Mentor & Advisor Ms. Audrey Keenan is an international artist and winner of more than 15 prestigious international awards including Leonardo Da Vinci Award.

Mr. Ahmed Al Awadhi also is an Emirati Artist & Businessman popularly known as Rukni Art said “When I was young, art was not given the importance it has today,” he added. “Young people now have all the encouragement and support to be creative and artistic.”

The opening was done by the Chief Guests along with the gallery OwnersMs. MariamiSimashvili& Mr. Irshad Husain. Gallery team members Tsirajulakidze,Tamar Aladashvili,Jasmine M. Rizvi,MihaelaIonescu and Abrar Syed.

All artists were excited & guests present at the opening of the exhibition were overwhelmed by the artwork representation.

About The Gallery

The Journey:

First Wish Art Gallery LLC is based in Georgia & Operating from UAE. Founded in Nov, 2020 by Mr.Irshad Husain.

He has been working since 2010 and he’s got immense amount of experience in various business domains to date; however, he has always been fascinated with Art Work, being an ambitious and looking forward to have global recognition, his aim to reach even more international clientele within the next coming years.

The Co-Owner/Director of the gallery is Ms.MariamiSimashvili. She is an Artist by passion and a Pediatric Doctor by profession.

Apart from being aPediatric doctor, she is very talented Visual Artist, colors are everything for her. She can hear, smell or taste the presence of color in everything. As she believes that every sensation has their own color, oils painting and acrylic art work are her most favorite signature styles.

FWAG is going to do 30 exhibitions in 30 countries starting from January 2023.

Mission World Tour Exhibition - Any artist from anywhere can join us and explore in a different way. The Perfect blend of Art + Travel and unforgettable memories!!

We truly believe that art has no limits and no borders; we are on a mission to build a connected community between independent artists from all corners of the globe.

Successfully done

Date - July 30th - Aug 1st, 2022

Venue - Silk Factory Studio, Tbilisi, Georgia