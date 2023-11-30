Forttuna Global Excellence Awards for Healthcare professionals 2023 to set Dubai sands on fire

It is for the first time that a Healthcare Awards ceremony is being held on such a grand scale with a global approach.

Entrepreneur Madhurima Nigam of Andromeda Productions ties up with Jiiber Jaber Entertainment to create Forttuna Global Excellence Awards for Healthcare professionals 2023 at the sands of Dubai with a unique approach to honour the relentless efforts of those people who silently serve to save our families.

Healthcare Awards

Says Madhurima Nigam, whose company has curated and produced the event, "we wanted to

create a global experience which is not restricted to the usual norms of a corporate awards ceremony; the recognition which is led by the jury and with global nominations. When Jiiber Jaber Entertainment approached our company Andromeda Productions to curate and produce this event, my reason to accept the proposal was that they allowed us to work on the project with the freedom to explore and combine the corporate world with glamour and glitz. It is for the first time that a Healthcare Awards ceremony is being held on such a grand scale with a global approach. "

Affiliation with the Dubai Healthcare Authority

We have a panel of highly reputed doctors and surgeons who are going to be imparting lectures on the Healthcare Trends of 2024 on 9th of December and our attendees will receive credits certified by the Dubai Healthcare Authority (DHA).

Bab Al Najma...Gateway to the Stars

Adds Madhurima. "Dubai has a global society with diverse cultures and our aim is to present Dubai and the Arabian desert through the eyes of Andromeda Productions. The awards ceremony offers a unique escapade in the heart of Dubai, in the Arabian Desert, at the Al Sahara Desert Resort on 10th December under the stars, with a line up of entertainers that witnesses congregated international performers alongside our very own talents from Bollywood to give the attendees an experience of various cultures including Meet Bros, DJ Sunny Leone, A Band of Boys, Krushna Abhishek, Rajeev Thakur, Vipul Roy, Moroccan Iraqi singing sensation Shatha Hassoun, International performers Liyah Creative among others.

Take Home Memories

"The aim is to produce a memory that the attendees will revere and the awardees will cherish."