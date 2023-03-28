Infinova India: Setting Up A New Benchmark In Security Surveillance

Infinova India has been dedicated to providing top-notch security solutions in the country since its establishment in 2010.

Infinova: Symbolizing Trust, Innovation, and Security

It caters to the safety needs of various industries, including government, commercial, and service sectors, by offering high-quality products and cutting-edge technology. In addition to providing surveillance solutions, Infinova India prides itself on being a state-of-the-art integrator's manufacturer that helps its partners with complete design and product selection for creating integrated security systems for end-customers.

Infinova India's best-in-class surveillance solutions utilize TPU integrated non Hi-silicon chipsets with video structuration functions built on deep learning algorithms. The cameras are designed to provide enhanced protection and stability, delivering optimal performance at all times. The cameras also come equipped with built-in smart analytics functions, such as video anomaly detection, behavior analysis detection, sound detection, statistics detection, intelligent grouping recognition, and more. Infinova India has successfully deployed these cameras in several critical infrastructure projects across the country, playing a vital role in identifying and responding to emerging security risks.

Advanced Technology and Easy Customization

Customers can adapt the solutions provided by Infinova India to their specific requirements owing to the products' cutting-edge technology and ease of customization. With this flexibility under offering, Infinova India is now able to meet the unique demands of a wide range of sectors, like banking, industrial, transportation, and crucial infrastructure projects like safe and smart cities. Products from Infinova India are extremely adaptable and can satisfy the changing security needs of many industries thanks to their ability to deliver customised solutions.

Infinova India's products boast cutting-edge technology and easy customization, enabling customers to tailor their solutions to meet their specific needs. This flexibility has allowed Infinova India to cater to a diverse range of sectors, such as banking, industrial, transportation, and critical infrastructure projects like safe and smart cities. Infinova India's products are highly adaptable, thus able to satisfy the evolving security requirements of various industries.

Infinova: The Leading Provider of Surveillance Technology

Enhanced Security and Safety

In addition to their adaptability, Infinova India's products are highly secure and equipped with industry-leading certifications such BIS, UL, PESO, VAPT and others which guaranteestheir product robustness and effective performance. The products have undergone rigorous testing in accredited labs such as NABL and STQC/CERT-In Empanelled labs, making them highly dependableand effective at fending against security threats. Customers prefer Infinova India's products for their secure operation, efficient video performance, and exceptional reliability, especially in critical infrastructure environments.

Infinova India's focus on innovation and advanced technology has enabled it to deliver best-in-class security solutions that meet the needs of various industries. The use of Infinova India's products provides customers with a sense of security and peace of mind. Many of Infinova India's Surveillance Solutions are equipped with Smart Analytics, which can be configured to provide targeted attributes and images for Big Data Analysis platforms.

Customer First

Infinova India's commitment to providing adaptable and reliable security solutions has enabled it to foster strong relationships with its customers. As a manufacturer, Infinova India has full control over its materials and production process, allowing it to meet the unique needs of specific projects. This sets Infinova India apart in the competitive security solutions industry. Infinova India has been dedicatedly serving the global market by complying to all customer requirements and regulations, and offering customized solutions that meet world-class standards.

Additionally, Infinova India's products are designed with an intuitive user interface and quick installation process, making them accessible to technicians and engineers with varying levels of technical expertise.With its high level of security and personalized solutions, combined with user-friendly interfaces, Infinova India's products can cater to the security requirements of even the most critical infrastructures.

Customer support from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the technology industry is typically limited, but Infinova India stands out for its exceptional support. With Infinova India, customers can easily access their team for technical assistance or any support requirements they may have. Infinova India's engineers are highly qualified to troubleshoot Infinova as well as other systems, making them a dependable partner for their customers.

Overall, Infinova India's focus on innovation, technology, and customer satisfaction has enabled it to carve a niche for itself in the highly competitive market and cater to the growing security needs of various industries worldwide.