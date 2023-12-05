Poojara Telecom join hands with Gujarat Giants as Official Associate Partner in Pro Kabaddi League 2023

The Pro Kabaddi League is one of the best competitions in the country and it has helped elevate the profile of the sport.

Poojara Telecom becomes the Official Associate Partner of Gujarat Giants in Pro Kabaddi League 2023

Poojara Telecom, a leading & one of the most trusted mobile & tech retailers in west India with 350+ experience stores across Gujarat, Maharashtra & Rajasthan, are proud to announce its association as an official partner of the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants team in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 (PKL). The PKL is India’s premier kabaddi league, attracting millions of viewers across the country.

The partnership with the Pro Kabaddi League reaffirms Poojara Telecom's dedication to fostering a sense of unity, athleticism, and entertainment within the community. Kabaddi, being deeply rooted in Indian culture, aligns perfectly with Poojara Telecom's values of connectivity and community engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are excited to partner with the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants team and support their journey in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10,” said Mr. Rahil Poojara, Director of Poojara Telecom. “Kabaddi is a great sport that promotes teamwork, agility, and fitness. We believe that this partnership will help us connect with our customers and promote healthy living in Gujarat.” He also added “Kabaddi holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians, and we believe in the power of sports to bring people together. This collaboration not only strengthens our commitment to the community but also allows us to connect with a diverse audience across the nation.”

“The Pro Kabaddi League is one of the best competitions in the country and it has helped elevate the profile of the sport. It is a story of dedication, hard work and enterprise, and of course entertainment. And the Gujarat Giants welcome on board Poojara Telecom as the Official Associate Partner, who have always displayed a penchant for putting all hands on deck while in pursuit of a goal. Our paths clearly have more than a common connect, and we are hoping this partnership stands the test of time,” said Sanjay Adesara, CBO, Adani Sportsline.

The partnership was stitched together by ITW Catalyst, “ There was a natural synergy between Poojara Telecom and Gujrat Giants with both having the same commitment towards building community and connecting with the people of the country at a grassroot level, we at ITW always aim to create meaningful and mutually beneficial partnerships and we are proud to have played part in executing this collaboration.” added Paroksh Chawla CEO, ITW Catalyst.

The Pro Kabaddi League, known for its high-octane action and widespread popularity, attracts a massive fan base across all age groups. Poojara Telecom's association with the league is a testament to its dedication to connecting with diverse communities and contributing to the cultural fabric of India.

Entering its milestone 10th season, the Pro Kabaddi League stands as a dynamic force, securing its place as the second most-watched tournament in India. The league starts from 2nd December 2023 in Ahmedabad with 12 talented teams competing for the coveted trophy. The tournament kicks off with an exciting showdown as the Gujarat Giants take on the Telugu Titans in the opening game.

Poojara Telecom stands tall as the fastest-growing and most trusted mobile phone and tech retail chain across Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, boasting over 300 experience stores. Spearheaded by the visionary founder Shri Yogesh Poojara, the brand has flourished, amassing a loyal customer base of over 1 crore satisfied individuals across 28+ years of stable performance in the mobile retail industry. The team's unified vision drives them to deliver personalized and innovative products and services. Upholding values of genuineness, honesty, transparency, and commitment, these principles are not just Poojara Telecom’s culture but also the pillars that support its growth.

For more information, visit - https://www.poojaratele.com/