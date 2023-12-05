Seeking Lion’s Share of Indian Meat Market, Meatwale.com Calls Out To Franchisee Partners

Meatwale.com has changed the way meat is sold or consumed by placing the consumer first and giving them is appropriate shopping means for their favorite food.

Meatwale.com has emerged as a fast-paced start-up, making all the right moves as far as procuring hygienic, fresh, and smartly packed meat & seafood products is concerned among Indian consumers. The market for meat and seafood is growing by leaps and bounds, with more than 70% of Indians enjoying these products. However, young Indians who are looking for a more convenient way to purchase their favorite food items can now relax with the new generation store, Meatwale.com. What’s better is that the company, looking to increase its pan-India footprint to 20+ cities, is going forward with an ambitious franchise plan, which means more and more Indians will be able to buy their meat in an organized and convenient way.

Meatwale.com has changed the way meat is sold or consumed by placing the consumer first and giving them is appropriate shopping means for their favorite food. It is unlike traditional butcher shops, where meat lovers can enjoy all the perks of organized, hygienic flavors without facing any smelly meat market vibes. The company is looking for a fast expansion across select Indian cities through its COCO stores, based on the Company-Owned Company-Operated model. With that, it is looking forward to increasing its consumer base to double. The advantage of the COCO model partnership stores would mean that quality maintenance would be centrally managed. Therefore, there would be no compromise on the quality of meat and seafood products! In order to maintain the hyperlocal character of the Meatwale.com partner stores, however, the company would also focus on opening the Franchisee-Owned Franchisee-Operated (FOFO) model. For this, the investor will pay the initial start-up costs along with Meatwale.com, while managing the operations on a day-to-day basis. Under the FOFO arrangement, the franchisee owner would receive a share of the total revenue generated.

Group COO Ms Manika Chandra says that this franchise model is already gaining traction among the crowd of upcoming entrepreneurs, who are willing to pay the franchise cost between INR 15 to 18 Lac, in return for owning a successful business model. The fact that this arrangement also creates multiple job opportunities is the cherry on the cake! Besides, joining hands with Meatwale.com as a franchisee partner would entail other benefits too, such as –

Exclusive sales and marketing support from the company.

Higher Margins with Exclusive Market Share.

Convenient Restocking System.

Cutting-Edge Technological Support.

Highly-rewarding Incentive Program.

Perks of Associating with the largest chain of non-veg brand in India.

Joining the recession free industry

Mr. Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO of Meatwale.com, says, “In the next decade, we want to become India’s biggest and largest meat outlet network. We want to grow our footprint by helping enterprising Indians realize their ambitions while also contributing to the nation’s economic growth at the micro-level. Associating with our franchisee partners will help us realise our ambitions as well. The company will organize for the training and testing of our investors will be taken care of by the company while they will exclusively sell Meatwale.com products to the consumers. We expect complete transparency in operations and we assure our partners that they would earn reasonably well while working.

This lip-smacking opportunity offered by Meatwale.com could well turn a new chapter in the history of meat business in India.

Website: - www.meatwale.com

Toll Free - 18002700026

M- 9971922577