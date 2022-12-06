The FTX Crash Will Further Sink The Price Of Fantom And Solana, While Big Eyes Coin Will Remain A Must-Have Crypto Coin

Investors have been backing out from purchasing big-name assets in the last few weeks. Investors are now in search of stable and safer bonds.

The longer this crisis lasts, the further down the prices of Solana, Ethereum, and even Bitcoin go. Solana's value has reduced by half, "bearing" down from its all-time-high numbers. The situation is not looking good for crypto traders holding those tokens.

Furthermore, experts do not advise investments in Solana for the coming weeks. Investments in more significant cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum may not also be rewarding. Regardless, the prospects of Big Eyes Coin, with its token BIG, remain viable.

One of the critical reasons for the survival of Big Eyes is its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. The "Ethereum Merge" brought significant improvements in transaction costs and speed. Also, DeFi applications built using these concepts are more reliable.

Another advantage that "The Merge" brings to Big Eyes is its lesser energy consumption. Its carbon footprints while minting Big Eyes tokens reduce significantly. Also, these mints cost less and use less power for execution.

The Big Eyes is one of those meme tokens distinguished by its cat-semblance. Over the years, the crypto market has seen big guns like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Big Eyes aim to build a more stable and bigger brand than these older meme coins.

There is more to the Big Eyes' cuteness than the eyes meet, and we shall discuss this in this article. We shall also discuss how Big Eyes is a better alternative to Solana and Fantom, especially in this bear market.

Big Eyes and Tamadoge Tweets Digs at One Another

The Big Eyes admin on Twitter took a swipe at Tamadoge, saying it is Cats versus Dogs in the market now. It has ever since been one exchange after another.

The latter argued that people should be dogs, even in the world of cats. Also, Tamadoge called Big Eyes a "copycat." Big Eyes exonerated itself by clarifying its intent to become a successful cat crypto in the world of crypto dogs.

Shun Solana and Fantom and Become a Crypto Millionaire with Big Eyes Coin

Solana is a blockchain network that combines PoS with a Proof-of-History consensus mechanism. According to CoinGecko, the plan is to make Solana a dominant network for modernized net apps.

Solana is similar to Ethereum and aspires to be even more dominant than the latter. Solana diversifies into DeFi, NFTs, games, e-commerce, etc. So, it is no news that SOL is experiencing a dip, just like ETH.

Fantom innovators meant the decentralized network to be an alternative to Ethereum. This platform executes smart contracts to create decentralized apps (dApps) and other digital assets.

According to CoinMaretCap, Fantom offers fast-speed transactions. These transactions execute at higher scalability and lower cost than most. Unfortunately, the FTM coin value is currently in a bearish trench.

Solana and Fantom seemed promising in their early days. However, with the sharp decline, Big Eyes is the only alternative out there—the latter plans on investing more in its NFT marketplace and the Metaverse.

How to Buy Big Eyes Tokens Now

Head straight to the presale page on the Big Eyes website. However, you must own a crypto wallet pre-funded with SOL, BNB, or USDT tokens. Put in the amount of Big Eyes coins to purchase, submit your order, and await funding. When purchasing from the presale, make sure to use exclusive code BCUTE560 to gain even more bonuses and content!

Conclusion

It is the right time to buy Big Eyes before it hits the bull market. Purchase BIG tokens today to secure your spot in this booming ecosystem.

