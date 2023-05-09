Breaking News
Hoax or real? UK student behind threat to Salman
Former Mayor of Mumbai Vishwanath Mahadeshwar passes away
Plan to link city, Navi Mumbai airports via Metro won’t change, says CIDCO
Mumbai: BMC’s grand EV plan runs out of power
Mumbai: Leopard seen watching traffic go by in abandoned building near Royal Palms
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > The Majesty Of House Of Khalsa

The Majesty Of House Of Khalsa

Updated on: 09 May,2023 04:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Danny Singh - the CEO of the brand - has explained that each watch is not just a functional object, but a work of art.

The Majesty Of House Of Khalsa


In 2019, CEO Danny Singh launched the House of Khalsa watch brand, and since then, it has become a true symbol of luxury and style for many watch enthusiasts. The brand has an incredible story behind it, and its exceptional designs have helped it become vastly successful in under three years.


Danny Singh - the CEO of the brand - has explained that each watch is not just a functional object, but a work of art. The design and craftsmanship of each piece reflect the rich history and culture of the Sikh people, and this is very much evident in the intricate details that are present in every watch. The House of Khalsa watch brand primarily uses high-quality materials to ensure its watches are accurate and durable. The brand uses only the finest Swiss & Japanese made movements and each watch is crafted from solid 316L stainless steel, meaning they are scratch-resistant, rustproof, and able to withstand the demands of everyday wear.




One of the most notable features of the House of Khalsa watches is the intricate and ornate design, which boasts rich enamel colors, gold and silver accents, and detailed markings that give each timepiece a unique look. The watches also have a distinctively historical and vintage feel, which is inspired by the brand's heritage.


In just under three years since its launch, the House of Khalsa watch brand has received critical acclaim from watch enthusiasts all around the world. Its reputation for quality and craftsmanship has undoubtedly helped catapult the brand to success, but this is also attributed to its unique design and attention to detail.

In conclusion, the Majesty of the House of Khalsa watch brand is unparalleled in its elegance and superior craftsmanship. Danny Singh has created a brand that truly deserves the recognition it has received, and one that takes inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of the Sikh people. The House of Khalsa watch brand has undoubtedly made a massive impact on the luxury watch industry in under three years, and it's sure to continue to leave its mark on the industry for many years to come.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK