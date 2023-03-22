The Sovereign, A Great Book On Good Governance, Authored By Dr. Kislay Panday, Advocate Supreme Court

Today the country has undergone great changes. Understanding historical events are important as they illuminate the present and help to understand current affairs and developments. The same could be said for the future.

Dr. Kislay Panday

The masterpiece of Dr. Kislay Panday, The Sovereign is a skillfully crafted story that seeks to concretize his ambition to better Indian society and guide the nation towards a better tomorrow. This book is a comprehensive one-stop shop to help the common people of India empower themselves with the principles of the study of politics, spanning the fields of political theory, philosophy, sociology, and more.

Dr. Kislay Panday holds an LLM in Corporate Law and a Ph.D. in Paraconsciousness. He is an Advocate at the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. He uses his extensive knowledge of political theory, combined with his passion for public speaking and his experience as a lawyer, to develop a workable response to the problems plaguing Indian society today.

He says, “A great intellectual downfall of our times is that we have very brazenly overlooked where we came from. We are trying to move forward, and develop but it can’t be done when we don’t fully understand, acknowledge and come to terms with our past. Our country has this complex and layered socio-political climate - and it continues to get more tangled because the issues from decades ago are getting smothered by issues of today. And how can we expect to build up as a nation if we never work on strengthening our foundations? None of us can escape the past and neither should we try. We need to take a tour through it and understand ourselves so we can move forward with self-assuredness”.

Dr. Panday begins the book by introducing India's history. This little history lesson efficiently prepares the reader's mind for the information that follows. Plato and Amartya Sen's political theories come before discussions of current political events, according to Dr. Panday, who claims that he didn't include these notable individuals in his book to compare himself to them but rather as a tribute to their brilliance and the inspiration they have given him.

