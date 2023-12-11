Vallabh Consultancy Private Limited Secures Coworking Space in I-Hub Incubation Center, Honored by Chief Minister of Gujarat

Breaking News
Vallabh Consultancy Private Limited is a leading business consultancy firm known for its comprehensive and innovative solutions.

Vallabh Consultancy Private Limited, a leading name in the business consultancy sector, has achieved a significant milestone by securing a dedicated coworking space at the prestigious I-Hub Incubation Center. The allotment was officially granted by the Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, in a ceremony held on 5th December 2023.


Mr. Dhaval Adiwala And Mr. Dhrutin Joshi Directors of Vallabh Consultancy Private Limited, expressed gratitude for the opportunity and highlighted the strategic significance of the new workspace. "We are honored to be selected as a part of the I-Hub Incubation Center, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to  Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat  Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel  for the recognition.This collaborative environment will undoubtedly catalyze our efforts to deliver top-notch consultancy services and contribute to the state's economic growth."


About I-Hub - https://ihubgujarat.in/


i-Hub, a catalyst in creating a stronger startup ecosystem across the state with its cohesive approach in inculcating entrepreneurial spirit in the youth. i-Hub undertakes strategic interventions to develop a benchmark incubation support system in the state by linking students, academia, industry, and society at large.

About Vallabh Consultancy Private Limited

Vallabh Consultancy Private Limited is a leading business consultancy firm known for its comprehensive and innovative solutions. With a commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, the company has successfully navigated the complex business landscape, earning recognition and trust from clients across industries.

https://vallabhconsultancy.com/

CM inaugurates Gujarat Student Startup & Innovation Hub (i-Hub) complex at Ahmedabad

 

