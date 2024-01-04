Weekend Feels: Gateway to Unforgettable Outdoor Adventures

Weekend Feels is more than just enjoying starry nights and marshmallows.

In 2020, two enthusiastic IIM graduates started Weekend Feels. They saw many people wanted outdoor getaways, but camping in India needed to be more organised. Some dishonest operators and untrustworthy promises made travellers cautious. That's when Weekend Feels came in, like a fresh breeze, to change the story.

Effortless Booking and Unforgettable Experiences

Weekend Feels keeps things simple and easy. Booking a getaway with them is as easy as ordering food online. They believe in being open about what to expect, so travellers start their weekend adventure feeling excited and not worried.

One of the co-founders says, "We're like storytellers. We create weekends that become special parts of our customers' lives, memories made with laughter and shared experiences."

Building Trust, One Campsite at a Time

Weekend Feels is more than just enjoying starry nights and marshmallows. It's about creating trust, one campsite at a time. They team up with local communities and entrepreneurs, giving them the tools and know-how to develop top-notch camps that meet strict standards. This teamwork adds realness to each experience and makes locals feel proud and involved.

A Commitment to Quality and Growth

The results speak for themselves. They recently had their 50,000th happy camper. Even during the tough times of the pandemic, they kept going, changing their offerings to ensure customers could have safe and socially distanced getaways.

They focus on quality smartly. They carefully pick 10 locations that stand out instead of growing too fast. Because of this, 8 out of 10 travellers stick with Weekend Feels as their favourite campsite.

Weekend Feels has a promising future. The co-founders dream of a time when Weekend Feels is not just known for camping but for memorable getaways that mix nature's beauty and human connections.

Let Weekend Feels lead the way if someone is looking for a break from the everyday routine and a way to find and enjoy the outdoors. They'll organise an adventure that stays even after the campfire is out, filling hearts with the peaceful magic of nature.