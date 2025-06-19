Breaking News
Amazon to invest over Rs 2000 crore in India in 2025 to strengthen operations

Amazon to invest over Rs 2,000 crore in India in 2025 to strengthen operations

Updated on: 19 June,2025 03:27 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

The funds will also be directed towards improving employee safety and welfare initiatives, as well as developing cutting-edge tools and technology for its fulfilment network

Amazon intends to utilise the investment to launch new facilities and upgrade existing ones. File Pic/AFP

Amazon to invest over Rs 2,000 crore in India in 2025 to strengthen operations
Amazon has announced plans to invest over Rs 2,000 crore (approximately $233 million) in 2025 to expand and enhance its operational infrastructure in India, the IANS reported on Thursday.

The funds will also be directed towards improving employee safety and welfare initiatives, as well as developing cutting-edge tools and technology for its fulfilment network.


The new investment builds upon Amazon’s decade-long commitment to establishing a robust logistics framework that enables deliveries to all serviceable postcodes across the country.


“For over ten years in India, our focus has been on developing a best-in-class logistics infrastructure -- aimed at delivering with safety, speed, scale, and reliability for customers nationwide,” said Abhinav Singh, Vice President - Operations, Amazon India and Australia, according to the IANS.

“By boosting our infrastructure, increasing processing capacity, and deploying advanced technology, we are positioning Amazon to serve customers more efficiently throughout India, while supporting the employees, associates, and partners who are central to our mission,” Singh added.

The company intends to utilise the investment to launch new facilities and upgrade existing ones across its fulfilment, sortation, and delivery networks.

These enhancements will significantly improve processing capability, expedite order fulfilment, and optimise efficiency across Amazon’s operations network — enabling quicker, more dependable service for customers across India, IANS reported.

Amazon reaffirmed its commitment to initiatives focused on the health and financial well-being of its workforce across the operations network.

At the fifth edition of its annual ‘Smbhav Summit’, held in the national capital in December last year, Amazon had pledged to increase its export commitment fourfold, targeting over USD 80 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2030.

The company allocated USD 120 million from its ‘Smbhav Venture Fund’ to invest in start-ups involved in digitising consumer goods. Previously, Amazon had committed to digitising 10 million MSMEs, generating USD 20 billion in exports, and creating 2 million jobs in India by 2025, the news agency reported.

(with IANS inputs)

