Breaking News
Development projects worth Rs 29,000 crore underway in Marathwada: CM Shinde
Ganesh Visarjan: 19,176 idols immersed till 9 pm on Anant Chaturdashi
Dhule: 3 killed, 6 people injured as tractor carrying Ganesh idol runs over them
IMD issues yellow alert for Marathwada and Vidarbha
Shopkeeper, two others held for beating up Mumbai cop in Byculla
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Business News > Business News > Article > Indian stock indices drop amid IT sector drag global uncertainty ahead of Fed decision

Indian stock indices drop amid IT sector drag, global uncertainty ahead of Fed decision

Updated on: 18 September,2024 09:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The decrease was driven by losses in IT equities and muted global market trends, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement.

Indian stock indices drop amid IT sector drag, global uncertainty ahead of Fed decision

Representative image

Listen to this article
Indian stock indices drop amid IT sector drag, global uncertainty ahead of Fed decision
x
00:00

The Indian benchmark market indices dipped in early trading on Wednesday, following a record surge. The decrease was driven by losses in IT equities and muted global market trends, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement, reported PTI. 


According to the report, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 130.24 points to 82,949.42, and the NSE Nifty dropped 37.75 points to 25,380.80. The biggest decliners among Sensex corporations were Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, and Sun Pharma. In contrast, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, and HDFC Bank experienced growth.



Asian markets produced mixed outcomes, with Tokyo rising and Shanghai falling. The US markets closed with mixed results on Tuesday, reflecting cautious sentiment ahead of the Fed's rate announcement, the report stated.


VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, stated that the market is eagerly anticipating the Fed's comments, which are expected to be as crucial as the rate decision itself.

"The significance of the Fed rate decision expected tonight is evident from the wait and watch market mood across the globe yesterday. Perhaps more important than the Fed action would be the Fed commentary and the message," V K Vijayakumar told the news agency. 

Reportedly, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) became net buyers on Tuesday, purchasing equities worth Rs 482.69 crore, according to exchange data. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude fell by 0.46 percent to USD 73.36 a barrel.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex rose by nearly 91 points and closed at a fresh high while Nifty settled above the 25,400 mark for the first time in a rage-bound trade, stated another PTI report.

The 30-share BSE Sensex continued its record-breaking day by rising 90.88 points, or 0.11 per cent, to close at a new high of 83,079.66 on Tuesday. For the first time, the main index settled over the 83,000 mark. It increased to 83,152.41 during the day by 163.63 points or 0.19 per cent.

At 25,418.55, its record closing high, the NSE Nifty settled over the 25,400 barrier for the first time, gaining 34.80 points, or 0.14 per cent.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

PTI business stock market stock updates sensex nifty bombay stock exchange national stock exchange

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK