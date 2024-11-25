Indian stock markets rallied over 1.5 percent after the BJP-led coalition's landslide victory in Maharashtra. Experts predict a short-term boost, with infrastructure and financial sectors expected to benefit from renewed investor confidence.

Representational Pic

Indian stock markets surged on Monday following the BJP-led government's resounding victory in the Maharashtra state elections, with experts predicting a short-term rally based on the election outcome.

The Nifty 50 index rose by over 1.45 per cent, adding 346.30 points to open at 24,253.55 points. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex surged by 1,076 points, or 1.36 per cent, opening at 80,193.47 points.

Market analysts observed that the positive movement in the markets was a direct response to the Maharashtra election results, which saw the BJP-led coalition secure a decisive win. If historical trends hold, the market is expected to see a short-term rally as the BJP's victory is seen as favourable for business sentiment.

Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, commented, "The results of the Maharashtra elections, which were declared on November 23, will have an immediate positive impact on stock markets. The BJP-led coalition's landslide victory could lead to a short-term boost for the Indian stock markets, which had been in a downward trend before the elections."

He further explained that the election outcome would likely be interpreted positively by investors, particularly in sectors related to capital expenditure (capex) and infrastructure, which are expected to benefit from the BJP’s ongoing focus in Maharashtra. Beneficiary sectors include industrials, infrastructure, manufacturing, real estate, and financials.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU Bank indices led the rally, both surging by more than 2 per cent. Other major sectors, including Nifty Metal, Nifty Media, and Nifty Oil & Gas, also gained over 1.5 per cent.

In the Nifty 50 index, 49 stocks saw gains, with only one stock declining in the opening session. Shri Finance emerged as the top gainer in the index. Shares of the Adani Group also saw a notable uptick, with Adani Green climbing by around 4 per cent.

Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, added, "We are likely to break the falling 20-day average at 24,030, which would be the first time this has occurred since the record high of 27th September. Historically, the seasonality trends between now and the end of the year have been positive, with the Nifty rising 80% of the time during this period, with an average return of over 4 per cent."

In other Asian markets, Japan and South Korea's indices saw significant gains. The Nikkei 225 surged by more than 1.5 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi rose by 1.5 per cent. Taiwan's Weighted Index increased by 0.48 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index saw a marginal decline of 0.14 per cent at the time of filing this report.

(With inputs from ANI)