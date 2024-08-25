Breaking News
Four arrested for raping 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Dharashiv, main accused still at large
Ensure women's safety first: Sanjay Raut ahead of PM Modi's visit to Maharashtra's Jalgaon
Youth of country have benefited a lot: PM Modi praises space sector reforms in Mann ki Baat
Telegram founder Pavel Durov detained at French airport
Israel declares emergency for 48 hours as tensions with Lebanon escalate
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Celebrity Life News > Diet News > Article > A croissant and a hot cup of joe makes Tamannaah Bhatia a happy human

A croissant and a hot cup of joe makes Tamannaah Bhatia a 'happy human'

Updated on: 25 August,2024 09:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The actress took to her Instagram, where she shared two glimpses. The first is a video, where she seems to be a little grumpy sitting in the backseat of her car

A croissant and a hot cup of joe makes Tamannaah Bhatia a 'happy human'

IANS

Listen to this article
A croissant and a hot cup of joe makes Tamannaah Bhatia a 'happy human'
x
00:00

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia does not need much to be happy, going by what she has shared on social media. 


The actress took to her Instagram, where she shared two glimpses. The first is a video, where she seems to be a little grumpy sitting in the backseat of her car. She is seen dressed in a green striped outfit.



She captioned the clip: “Do you want to see a happy human?”


The second glimpse was a photograph, where she is seen holding a croissant and a hot cup of joe. The actress is seen smiling ear-to-ear.

Few days ago, Tamannaah shared a sneak-peek of her favourite vegetable. Confessing her love to bhindi (lady finger), the actress shared a selfie picture, wherein she can be seen wearing a white outfit and sitting in a car.

The picture was captioned: "Lunch mein kya hain".

She then showed her lunch box. It includes 'bhindi' (lady finger), quinoa, lentils and lemon. She tagged it as: "For all the bhindi lovers in the house".

On the work front, Tamannaah created a tizzy with her dance performance on the song “Aaj Ki Raat” in the comedy horror film “Stree 2,” directed by Amar Kaushik. A spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie “Stree”, it stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar in the lead, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek and Aparshakti Khurana.

Tamannaah will next be seen in the Telugu supernatural thriller film “Odela 2” directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi. The film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha in lead roles, alongside Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamsi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy.

The actress, who is dating actor Vijay Varma, also has “Daring Partners” in her kitty.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tamannaah bhatia Celebrity Life bollywood bollywood events Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK