On Thursday, Farah took to her Instagram and shared a Reel in which she speaks to podcaster Raj Shamani as they prepare to indulge in a plate full of South Indian delight

Farah Khan

Farah Khan's secret to a happy tummy are THESE South Indian dishes, find out here!

Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who is known for ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Happy New Year’ and others, is relishing on authentic South Indian cuisine in Mumbai.

Farah Khan indulges in delicious South Indian food with Raj Shamani

On Thursday, Farah took to her Instagram and shared a Reel in which she speaks to podcaster Raj Shamani as they prepare to indulge in a plate full of delight. A restaurant worker can also be seen photo-bombing their Reel.

She can be heard saying, “Today, we are in the exotic locales of Kandivali where we are eating some mind-blowing South Indian food with the very popular Raj Shamani, and the photo bomber”.

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

The two gorged on charcoal cheese burst idli, ragi idli and steam idli. She wrote in the caption, “Shoots r always fun with food! Waiting in between shots with @rajshamani .. getting sm business advice to boot”.

About Choreographer-director Farah Khan recently

In her personal life, over a month ago, Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother, Menaka Irani, passed away. Menaka Irani passed away on Friday, July 26th, in Mumbai. This heartbreaking news came just days after she celebrated her birthday on July 12. Menaka Irani's death came as a shock to everyone; she recently turned 79 years old.

On Menaka Irani's birthday, just two weeks ago, Farah took to her social media and shared a series of pictures along with a heartfelt note. In her post, Farah wrote, "We all take our mothers for granted, especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much I love my mom Menaka. She’s been the strongest, bravest person I’ve ever seen, with her sense of humor intact even after multiple surgeries. Happy birthday, Mom! Today’s a good day to come back home ♥️. I can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again. I love you ♥️.”

This post garnered reactions from Farah’s friends from the industry. "Happy birthday Menka aunty. The greatest film buff I know. With a memory to match. Lots of love," wrote Boman Irani. "Happy birthday to the funniest , jovial and the strongest mom of my dearest friend papaji," shared Anil Kapoor

Farah Khan has often talked about how she, her brother Sajid, and their mother dealt with the financial repercussions after their father, Kamran Khan's, demise. “Yes, I belonged to a filmy family, but by the time I turned five, we were the poor cousins. We’d lost all our money; Dad’s film had flopped. We had a rags-to-riches story. So, they (the rest of the family) were all thriving, and we were the charity cases. Sajid, me, and our mother were the charity cases. But, of course, they were very nice to us. They let us stay in their house,” she told Radio Nasha.

(With inputs from IANS)