Bhumi Pednekar shared a video on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “I am not a cook, but today I took on the challenge and decided to make some Ukadiche Modak!"

Bollywood actress who kick-started Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 by making ‘Ukadiche Modak’ after following her Aaji’s (grandmother) recipe, shared the process of making it on Instagram for her fans and followers. She wrote in the caption, “I am not a cook, but today I took on the challenge and decided to make some Ukadiche Modak! I can eat Modak for breakfast, lunch & dinner.”

Bhumi Pednekar’s recipe for ‘Ukadiche Modak’

Dough prep: Simmer 1/2 cup milk + 1/2 cup water with 1/2 tsp ghee and a pinch of salt. Let it simmer, Stir in 1 cup rice flour to make a soft, shaggy dough. Knead it well and let it rest for 10 minutes.

For the filling: Grate 1 coconut, sauté in 2 tsp ghee, then add 1.5 tsp poppy seeds, 1 cup grated jaggery, and 1/2 tsp cardamom powder. Mix until everything melts into sweet, fragrant bliss.

Shape the modaks: Grease your hands, take a portion of dough, fill generously, and seal them perfectly! Steam with haldi leaves and a few strands of kesar for 10-12 mins. Finally, drizzle with ghee and enjoy them hot!

Bhumi Pednekar’s Bollywood journey so far

On the professional front, Bhumi had worked as an assistant casting director at Yash Raj Films for six years. She then made her film debut as an overweight bride in the 2015 romantic comedy 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'.

'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' was a romantic comedy film written and directed by Sharat Katariya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa in the lead roles.

She has then starred in movies like 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Bala', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Saand Ki Aankh', 'Badhaai Do', 'Lust Stories', 'Durgamati', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Thank You for Coming', 'Bheed', 'The Lady Killer'.

Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller film 'Bhakshak' which is based on the Muzaffarpur shelter case.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar. It is streaming on Netflix.

Bhumi also had a voice cameo in the recently released movie 'Khel Khel Mein'. She next has 'Daldal' and 'The Royals' in the kitty.

(With inputs from IANS)