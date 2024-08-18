In the pictures shared on Instagram, Hina Khan is seen treating herself to some of her favourite desserts, including cookies, macarons, and other savoury delights

Hina Khan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Hina Khan enjoys hot chocolate and macarons as she steps out for the first time amid cancer battle x 00:00

Popular television actor Hina Khan, who was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, stepped out of her house for the first time in months to indulge in some much-needed self-care. Taking to her Instagram account, Hina dropped a series of pictures, giving fans a glimpse into her day out surrounded by good food and luxury.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

In the pictures, Hina is seen treating herself to some of her favourite desserts, including cookies, macarons, and other savoury delights. The outing also included a shopping trip, marking a rare and special occasion for the actress during her ongoing treatment. Along with the pictures, the actress dropped a caption that read, "Indulging into a well-deserved treat. Stepped out after months for some shopping and hot chocolate Just me, pampering myself and loving it."

Hina revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post last month. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love," she added.

Meanwhile talking about her work front, the actor gained a lot of recognition for her role 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. She is also known for her negative character Komolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She was recently seen in ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ and Ritam Shrivastava's directorial comedy-drama series 'Namacool'.

(With inputs from ANI)