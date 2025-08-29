Breaking News
Karan Kundrra reveals how he lost 12 kilos in a month: 'I simply went back to the basics'

Updated on: 29 August,2025 02:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Karan Kundrra, who has been an avid foodie, revealed his fitness regime that made him lose around 12 kgs in a month. The actor revealed he didn't follow any fad diet for this

Karan Kundrra reveals how he lost 12 kilos in a month: 'I simply went back to the basics'

Karan Kundrra

Television actor Karan Kundrra is a firm believer in fitness. The 40-year-old actor, who is a typical Punjabi eater, strives to blend his passion for food with a strict lifestyle. He recently talked up about losing 12 kilos in one month. When discussing his fitness journey, the actor said that he didn't rely on crazy fad diets or shortcuts, but rather went back to the basics.

Karan's weight loss regime



In a conversation with The Times of India, Karan discussed his weight loss and wellness regimen. The actor revealed that he abandoned trendy diets in favour of age-old methods. "I simply went back to the basics, I ate ghee, something that's been part of my life since childhood, and I practised fasting," he further quipped.


Karan stressed that he does not believe in crash diets or imported food plans because they do not suit the Indian body type. "Our genetics and lifestyle differ significantly from Western or Mediterranean cultures. "I went back to my roots, and it worked for me," he explained.

Weight loss did more than simply improve his physical health; it also changed his perspective. "It alters your entire existence, your energy, your attitude, and even how you perceive life. At the end of the day, nothing lasts forever—not fame, money, or success. What really matters is health."

He went on to say that this realisation made him more conscious of his own health, as well as the health of those who rely on him.  “As I grow older, so does my sense of responsibility. My parents are ageing, and one day I’ll have a family of my own. Health, for me, has now become the top priority.”

Karan's recent Bumble controversy

Recently, Karan Kundrra was mired in a Bumble controversy. To which Karan had shared with Hindustan Times, "LOL yes that screenshot comes up every 6-7 months. (It has) been happening for 4-5 years… nothing new."

Talking about the viral screenshot, he said, "Apparently, I’m in Kalyan lol. While I’m chilling with my dad and sisters in Punjab.. tbh i don’t even know where Kalyan is properly."

