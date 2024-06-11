Kartik Aaryan enjoys Gujrati Thali as he promotes biographical drama Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared a video of him entering a restaurant and enjoying the view of the waiter decorating his thali with a yummy Gujarati food

Kartik Aaryan enjoying yummy Gujrati thali

Kartik Aaryan has been on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Chandu Champion. Yesterday, the actor touched down in Gujarat to promote the film, where he enjoyed a full Gujarati thali filled with sweets, ghee, and more. It looks like after giving up sugar for a year, Kartik is now ready to seize any opportunity to enjoy delicious food.

Recently, Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a video of him entering a restaurant and enjoying the view of the waiter decorating his thali with a yummy Gujarati food. While sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "Champion’s Thali in Gujarat #ChanduChampion in 3 Days."

Kartik’s strict routine during Chandu Champion shooting:

Kartik has undergone immense physical training to look the part in the biographical drama. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor on Friday took to his Instagram to share his transformation pictures alongside a long caption.

"From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an 'insomniac' to turning into a 'fitness enthusiast', it's surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it... nothing is impossible. Pehle mummy kehti thi, 'beta gym jao' lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, 'beta gym se vapas aa jao," read the caption of his post.

About Chandu Champion

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, who won the 50 metres freestyle swimming competition at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany. During the 1965 India-Pakistan war, Petkar, a soldier of the craftsman rank in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) in the Indian Army, suffered debilitating injuries that rendered him paraplegic. He took to swimming as recommended by the doctor, and eventually represented India internationally. For the film, Kartik has also shot for an 8-minute-long war scene.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the third installment of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Aashiqui 3', and will begin shooting for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions epic war saga directed by Sandeep Modi.