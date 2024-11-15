Nimrat Kaur prepares kada prasad on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab

Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram on the occasion of 'Gurpurab' and shared a video of herself cooking special kada prasad. The actress also shared a backstory

Actress Nimrat Kaur recently shared a heartwarming video on social media, where she is seen making kada prasad on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Airlift’ actress posted a video showing herself making halwa. She captioned the post, “Ghar par banaa Hal-waaah!!!! #Gurpurab diyan lakh lakh vadiyaan.” In the video, Nimrat reveals that she learned the art of making halwa from her mother.

In the clip, she is heard saying, “Home is where the Halwa is. Every Gurpurab, I make halwa at home, which is called Kada Prasad in the Gurdwara. My Nanu used to make halwa in the Gurdwara for many years. So, my mother learned from him, and I learned from my mom. So, let’s wing it. I will start with making Chashni.”

The actress then shows her fans how to make halwa step by step. As Nimrat carefully mixes ingredients and adds her personal touch, she reflects on how the recipe has been passed down through generations in her family. The actress expressed her love for this timeless dish, which is often prepared during festivals like Gurpurab to celebrate the birth of Guru Nanak.

Nimrat Kaur also visited the Gurdwara on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. However, she appeared uncomfortable with the paparazzi shouting her name right outside the Gurdwara premises. A video of the actress telling the paparazzi not to shout is doing the rounds on social media.

Additionally, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh visited the Gurdwara on Gurpurab. He posted a video of himself praying in the Gurdwara and having kada prasad on Instagram. The singer was also seen posing with fans waiting for him outside the Gurdwara.

For the caption, he wrote: “Gurpurab Dian Sareyan Nu Vadhaiyan Har Saal Di Tara’n Es Vaar v Baba Ji Ne v Baut Kirpa Kiti…” (Best wishes to all on Gurpurab. This time too, Baba has blessed me a lot.)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rakul Preet Singh also wished their fans on Gurpurab.