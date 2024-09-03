As World Nutrition Week unfolds, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan gave a peek into his meal plan. The cricketer is a fan of Indian food items and derives all his nutrition needs from it

Shikhar Dhawan

As World Nutrition Week unfolds, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is sharing his secret to staying fit and healthy. On Instagram, Dhawan posted a photo of his meal, featuring Rajma Chawal, boiled eggs, and fresh salads, with the caption “Desi Munda te Desi Khaana.” This snapshot is more than just a glimpse into his diet; it's a message that homemade food is equally nutritious and healthy.

Dhawan’s choice to highlight his meals underscores a simple but powerful message: homemade food is a cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle. By sticking to traditional, home-cooked dishes, We can avoid the processed sugars and unhealthy fats often found in packaged foods, ensuring that we get fresh and nutritious ingredients.

Dhawan’s Instagram post is a call to action for his followers to rethink their food choices. He’s showing that achieving and maintaining fitness isn’t just about hard training; it’s also about fueling the body with wholesome, homemade meals.

As we celebrate World Nutrition Week, Shikhar Dhawan’s example offers valuable insights into maintaining a healthy lifestyle. His dedication to incorporating nutritious, homemade meals into his routine is a reminder of how simple dietary choices can impact our health. Whether it’s the protein-packed Rajma Chawal, the vitamin-rich boiled eggs, or the fiber-filled salads, Dhawan’s diet is a testament to the power of good nutrition.

Shikhar Dhawan retirement announcement:

Shikhar Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, two years after he last donned the national jersey. The 38-year-old said he leaves the scene a content man, having represented the national team in all three formats since making his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia in Visakhapatnam.

"As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!," Dhawan said in a post on 'X'.

As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QKxRH55Lgx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 24, 2024

"It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India," he added.

Dhawan appeared in 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is for India. His best came in the 50-over format in which he amassed 6793 runs at an average of 44.11. He averaged 40.61 for his 2315 Test runs.

After announcing retirement from international and domestic cricket, former Team India player Shikhar Dhawan has now joined Legends League Cricket. Shikhar Dhawan is well known for his aggressive batting style and has established himself as one of the finest white-ball opening batsmen. His transition into the LLC will mark a new chapter.