Parineeti Chopra tries Indian food in London shares drool worthy photos

Parineeti Chopra tries Indian food in London, shares drool-worthy photos

Updated on: 20 August,2024 06:33 PM IST  |  London
IANS |

Parineeti Chopra is spending her time in the UK, and enjoying the desi flavours that the country’s chefs from the Indian subcontinent have to offer.

Parineeti Chopra shared photos of the food she's been gorging on in the UK

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who earned critical acclaim for her streaming biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, is spending her time in the UK, and enjoying the desi flavours that the country’s chefs from the Indian subcontinent have to offer.


The actress took to the Stories section on Instagram and shared a series of pictures of her food indulgence. The actress could be seen sitting in a fine dine restaurant and gorging on delicacies like paneer, lacchha parathas, gulab jamun, and a special paratha.



The UK, which had long been known for its muted flavours, has seen huge changes in its culinary landscape in the past few decades owing to the growing influx of immigrants, majorly from the Indian subcontinent. Chicken Tikka Masala is the national dish of the UK courtesy the chefs from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.


Parineeti, who hails from a Punjabi family, is a true foodie and likes her food to be flavourful and full of spices. The actress spent her significant time in the UK while studying at Manchester Business School. She was honoured with a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from the university.

While in the UK during her academic years, Parineeti often fancied herself with pizzas which she had to let go once she stepped into the profession of acting. The actress made her debut in 2011 with ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ for which she was feted with several awards.

While shooting for her movie ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ in Rajasthan, the actress spoke about her love for local flavours like Gatte ki sabzi and laal maans back in 2013.

The actress is currently enjoying her downtime and marital bliss after delivering the streaming hit ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ in which she was paired opposite Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh as his wife.

