Kajol looks stunning in black outfit, shares bts picture from her recent photoshoot

After kicking in 2025 in style, Kajol has decided to join the workforce. Recently, the 'Fanna' star used her official Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her latest photoshoot

Picture Courtesy/Kajol's Instagram account

Kajol's most recent Insta post includes a picture of the diva sitting on the floor in the middle of the shoot. Meanwhile, the second photo features her facing the camera in a black overcoat and stylish spectacles. Kajol can be seen holding the newspaper while she poses. The stunner captioned the post, "What the camera sees and what I see…"

Previously, the "Do Patti' actress took to her social media and dropped a few stunning stills, posing in a beautiful floral saree, paired with a sleeveless blouse. Her look was completed with a golden choker, a silver stud bindi, and matching lipcolor. Kajol captioned the post, "I loved it .. I draped it!"

Meanwhile, Kajol stepped into the New Year with a very special social media post. Looking back on the year gone by, the actress shared a couple of photos from her New Year celebration along with the following note, “And that’s a wrap! Better than a movie ending, for sure. Wishes for the coming year to all of you: May you always run out of chairs for your guests, may your table always groan with the weight of food and friends, may your neighbors always complain about how long and fun your parties are, and last of all... may your joy be supremely infectious to the world around you always. #blessedbe #toasttothenewyear #happynewyear.”

In the meantime, Kajol was last seen playing the role of a headstrong police officer, Vidya Jyothi in Shashanka Chaturvedi's directorial, "Do Patti". Aside from Kajol, the film also saw Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in lead roles. "Do Patti" premiered on Netflix on 25 October 2024 and received mixed reviews from the audience.

Kajol is yet to announce her next project.

