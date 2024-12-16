The photos show Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, and Abhishek Kapoor experiencing Ganga Aarti, enjoying a boat ride across the river, and gorging on local delicacies

Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani and Abhishek Kapoor

Bollywood debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani have been on a promotional spree for their film Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. After making waves with their first song Birangay in Jaipur and Prayagraj, the trio visited Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, the spiritual hub of India, ahead of the film’s release.

Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani at Ganga Aarti

The film’s cast and production house shared pictures from their visit on Instagram and wrote, “From watching the sunset over the Ganges to Ganga Aarti and Kashi Vishwanath Darshan - it was a day to remember.” The photos show Aaman, Rasha, and Abhishek experiencing Ganga Aarti, enjoying a boat ride across the river, and gorging on local delicacies.

Abhishek Kapoor, expressing his happiness, said, “I am very grateful to witness and perform the Ganga Aarti and seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath. It feels like a complete circle for me - having done Kedarnath and now starting another chapter with Azaad, under Mahadev’s blessings.”

Their visit was after launching the film’s first song Birangay which is composed by Amit Trivedi and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is sung by Amit and Meenal Jain.

About Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad

January 2025 will witness newbies Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, and Aaman Devgn, nephew of Ajay Devgn, marking their debut in the Indian film industry with the much-anticipated film Azaad. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is scheduled to be released on January 17, 2025. The film also features Ajay in a pivotal role.

Set in pre-independence India, Azaad features the Singham actor as a skilled horse rider who has a deep connection with his horse. In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the harsh English armies and, during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgn's character.

Speaking to ANI, Ajay praised Aaman's dedication to the film, saying, "I have a significant role in his film as well. The trailer has been released, and people are liking it. Fingers crossed. He is a very hardworking boy."

The film is produced by industry stalwarts Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, promising to be an exciting adventure that blends fresh talent with seasoned performances.