Ananya Panday recently took a holiday in Dubai and the actress definitely had a great time. She shared pictures from her stay in the country on social media

Ananya Panday

Listen to this article Suhana Khan is impressed with Ananya Panday's 'bikini bod' as she drops pictures from Dubai holiday x 00:00

Actress Ananya Panday has had a successful year at the work front with her getting appreciated for her performance in Call Me Bae and CTRL. The actress who turned a year older last month took a holiday in Dubai recently. On Wednesday, the actress posted a series of photos, including one where she posed in a bikini. She shared multiple images and videos that give a glimpse of her holiday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ananya Panday's Dubai holiday

In the first image, Ananya is seen posing on a beach in a multi-coloured bikini, flaunting her toned body. In another, she sports a blue bikini. One of the photos features the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress relaxing on a pool lounger, reading a book. She also shared images of delectable, irresistible dishes. The post includes candid solo shots of Ananya from Dubai’s vibrant nightlife. Alongside the photos, the ‘Liger’ star wrote, “A sweet sweet getaway. Thank you @aabee_holidays @atlantistheroyal #AtlantisTheRoyal #AABEE for the lovely hospitality… I’m gonna be back very soon.”

Soon after Ananya shared the post, her mother, Bhavana Pandey, quickly reacted, leaving red heart emojis in the comments. Ananya’s close friend and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, commented, “Woww bikini bod.” Actress Tara Sutaria wrote, “The oysters, baked fish, and langoustines at Milos there are unreal @ananyapanday.”

Ananya Panday's work front

On the work front, the 26-year-old actress was recently seen in 'CTRL', where she played Nella Awasthi, an influencer who, after going through a breakup, turns to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to eliminate her ex-boyfriend Joe from her life. The film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane also starred Vihaan Samat who had earlier worked with Ananya in the Prime Video series 'Call Me Bae'. The series marked Ananya's debut on the OTT space.

Ananya will next be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in Karan Johar’s upcoming untitled film, inspired by the life of C. Sankaran Nair. This project, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, will mark Ananya's first collaboration with both Akshay and R. Madhavan. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 14, 2025. She also has a romantic drama titled 'Chand Mera Dil' with Lakshya.