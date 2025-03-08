Ananya Panday took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures posing in a skimpy bikini and feeding 100-year-old tortoises at the beach. She also captured the picturesque view from her stay

Ananya Panday Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who is currently enjoying a holiday in Seychelles, gave a glimpse of her time with family during the exotic vacation. She took to Instagram and posted a series of pictures posing in a skimpy bikini and feeding 100-year-old tortoises at the beach. She also captured the picturesque view from her stay.

Ananya’s beach vacay in Seychelles

Ananya wore a beige bikini and posed on the beach with the mesmerising view of the blue waters in the backdrop. She wrote, “She sells sea shells on the sea shore in Seychelles. Swipe to see me feed 100-year-old tortoises!!” Ananya’s best friend Suhana Khan commented on the post and wrote, “Hot.”

Ananya’s work front

Meanwhile, Ananya was recently spotted with Siddhant Chaturvedi at an outdoor location, sparking fresh speculation about a potential collaboration. Photos of the two actors, surrounded by cameras and crew members, quickly made their way across the internet, fueling rumors of a new project.

Next, the actress is preparing for her upcoming roles in several exciting films, including Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri which will reunite her with Pati Patni Aur Woh co-actor Kartik Aaryan. It will be helmed by the Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans and will be produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide in 2026.

She also has Chand Mera Dil with Kill actor Lakshya. Besides that, she will be seen in Kesari Chapter 2 with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. It is based on the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair. He fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The upcoming project is based on the book 'The Case That Shook The Empire' written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Raghu is the great-grandson of Nair.

Additionally, Ananya will be returning as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of the hit series Call Me Bae. It is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy-drama that revolves around the life of Bella Chowdhary a.k.a Bae (Ananya Panday), and chronicles her journey as she goes from being a heiress to a hustler.