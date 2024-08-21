Disha Parmar enjoys Mauritius with her 1-year-old daughter Navya

The first video shows Navya happily sitting on the flight. The next clip gives a view of the resort they’re staying at in Mauritius. Take a look at the cute pics:

On Wednesday, actress Disha Parmar gave a glimpse of her family vacation in Mauritius, delighting fans with adorable moments featuring her daughter Navya. Disha, who has 3.2 million Instagram followers, shared a few videos from the trip on her Instagram Stories.

The first video shows Navya happily sitting on the flight. The next clip gives a view of the resort they’re staying at in Mauritius. The final video features Navya sitting on the bed, with Disha showing off the beautiful surroundings and the vast blue sea. She captioned it: "How stunning."

About the couple recently

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife Disha Parmar were spotted with their new car worth crores. The reality television show star, who rose to fame with Indian Idol season one, is the proud owner of a black Land Rover Range Rover car that costs between Rs 2.8 crore to Rs 4.9 crore. The couple flaunted their new set of luxury wheels on the roads of Mumbai.

In an interaction with the paparazzi, Rahul credited his purchase to his daughter Navya. He said, “Beti ka aashirwaad hai. Ghar mein Lakshmi aayi hai.”

The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2021, and their daughter was born on September 20, 2023. Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday during his stint on 'Bigg Boss 14' in 2020. A few months later, on Valentine's Day, Disha entered the house and accepted the proposal.

The couple exchanged wedding vows on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai. They got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.

Rahul began his career with the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 1', where he became the second runner-up. He has won shows like 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star' and 'Music Ka Maha Muqqabla'.

The singer also participated in 'Bigg Boss 14' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

On the other hand, Disha made her acting debut in 2012 with ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, in which she essayed the role of Pankhuri Gupta.

She has then featured in shows like ‘Woh Apna Sa’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Rahul is currently a part of the show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment'. The show's premise is as deliciously entertaining as it gets: six celebrity duos (including couples), each bringing their unique dynamic, are pitted against one another against the backdrop of a kitchen. With culinary skills ranging from amateur to non-existent and comedic timing honed to perfection, these personalities serve up a feast.

(With inputs from IANS)