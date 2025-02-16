Hema Malini enjoys an adorable encounter with a baby elephant named Indrani

Hema Malini revealed that the incident reminded her of one of her movies, "Maa", which revolved around the relationship between a mother and her baby elephant

Veteran actress Hema Malini recently had a fun encounter with a baby elephant named 'Indrani'. She revealed that the incident reminded her of one of her movies, "Maa", which revolved around the relationship between a mother and her baby elephant.



Hema Malini dropped a picture of her being stopped by the baby elephant on her official IG and wrote. "Abhi na jao chhod kar..'पेट' abhi bhara nahin (Don't go right now... my stomach is not yet full) I remember working in "Maa", which was about a relationship of a mother elephant with her baby. I have such lovely memories from that film. Today, when this little elephant "Indrani" stopped me, I remembered how selflessly they love."

In the meantime, President Droupadi Murmu recently inaugurated the inaugural session of the 10th edition of the International Women’s Conference at the Art of Living Center in Bengaluru.

Speaking on the occasion, actress and Member of Parliament, Hema Malini said, "Many people ask how I manage dance, performance, and public service? I say, ‘Just Be'. Yoga, dance, and meditation - taught by Gurudev - help me center myself.”

Furthermore, Hema Malini was honored with the prestigious 'Vishalakshi Award' for her contribution to Indian cinema, performing arts, and public service.

On another front, BJP MP Hema Malini recently faced backlash for saying that the unfortunate Maha Kumbh stampede was not a "big incident".

Addressing the media in the Parliament House complex, the actor-turned-politician said, "We had gone to Kumbh... We had a nice bath... Everything was well managed. It is right that the incident (stampede) took place ... Itna kuch bada nai hua tha (it was not a very big incident). I don't know how big it was. It is being exaggerated... It was very well-managed, and everything was done very well... So many people are coming, it is very difficult to manage but we are doing our best."

Hema Malini also took a holy dip in the Maha Kumbh on the day of the stampede.

