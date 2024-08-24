Breaking News
Vacation time! Karishma Tanna to celebrate husband Varun Bhat Bangera's birthday in Mykonos

Actress Karishma Tanna has jetted off to the picturesque locale of Mykonos with her husband Varun Bhat Bangera ahead of his birthday

Actress Karishma Tanna has jetted off to the picturesque locale of Mykonos with her husband Varun Bhat Bangera ahead of his birthday.  


Karishma took to Instagram stories, where she shared moments from her flight, game night and a breathtaking view of the ocean from her hotel room. The first image had her holding hands with her husband and she captioned it: “Off we go.”




Later she was seen resting her head on his shoulder, which she captioned: “Feeling cute and sleepy.”

She had recently shared a glimpse of her 'post workout' meal, and it is -- green smoothie, and a cheela.

The actress captioned it: "Post workout".

In another Story, she posted a mirror video of herself, getting her hair styled at a salon.

On the work front, Karishma had made her television debut in 2001 with the one of the longest running family drama ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’.

She has then starred in shows like ‘Naagin 3’, Qayamat Ki Raat’, ‘Kahi To Milenge’, ‘Manshaa’, ‘Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand’, ‘Kkoi Dil Mein Hai’, ‘Kkusum’, ‘Raat Hone Ko Hai’, ‘Ek Ladki Anjaani Si’, ‘Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam’, ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi’, ‘Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo’, ‘Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’, among others.

She has also participated in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 8’, dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 7’, and emerged as the winner of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’.

Apart from TV and films, the actress has also featured in the legal web series ‘Guilty Minds’, which stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Varun Mitra in the lead.

The diva essayed the role of Inspector Geeta in the series ‘Hush Hush’, starring Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Soha Ali Khan in the lead.

She gained acclaim for her portrayal of Jagruti Pathak in the crime series ‘Scoop’.

