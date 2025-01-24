On Thursday, the 'Operation Valentine’ actress shared a series of her photos and wrote in the caption, “Some travel that didn’t make it to the gram I’ve always been a beach person!!!Which one are you?”

Manushi Chhillar. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Manushi Chhillar shares unseen pictures from her beach holidays, check out x 00:00

Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar recently gave her fans a rare glimpse into her hidden treasures.

She shared stunning photos of her travels that didn’t make it to Instagram earlier. The former Miss World shared her love for the beach, revealing how she enjoys these moments of tranquility away from the spotlight. In her post, she asked her followers about their own travel preferences.

One of the shots showed the actress flaunting her sultry figure in a pink monokini as she posed on the beach. Another captured her playing lawn tennis. Several of the images also feature Manushi striking poses against stunning backdrops.

Manushi recently hosted an interactive "Ask Me Anything" session on her Instagram, where she shared insights into her favourite actors, skincare routine, and even disclosed her mom’s special dish. When asked about the dish that only her mom prepares for her, Manushi revealed, "Her Rajma Chawal and her Kheer, and honestly, her everything."

She also shared that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit are among her favourite actresses who have influenced her both professionally and personally.

The ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ actress also opened up about her skincare regimen, saying, “In the morning, I use honey wash, serum, and sunscreen. For the evening, I follow a more detailed routine with cleansing balm, cleanser, serum, eye gel, and moisturizer.”

When asked by a fan if she ever misses being a student, Manushi gave a thoughtful reply: “I’m still a student, just in a different field. I don’t think I could ever stop being a student; it’s something that comes naturally to me.”

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the upcoming thriller “Tehran,” directed by debutant Arun Gopalan. The film also stars John Abraham and is said to be inspired by true events set against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war.

