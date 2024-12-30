Breaking News
Abhishek, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan attend a wedding in Mumbai, Aishwarya Rai's absence raises eyebrows

Updated on: 30 December,2024 12:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Amid divorce rumours of junior Bachchan and Miss World Aishwarya Rai, a photo has surfaced online that has fuelled the ongoing speculations of problems between the couple

Abhishek, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan attend a wedding in Mumbai, Aishwarya Rai's absence raises eyebrows

Bachchan family at a wedding in Mumbai (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article
Abhishek, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan attend a wedding in Mumbai, Aishwarya Rai's absence raises eyebrows
The Bachchan family recently attended the wedding of their Managing Director's son in Mumbai. In a photo that surfaced online, Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, and their son Abhishek Bachchan were seen posing with the bride and the groom. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not seen with the family. 


For the event, Amitabh Bachchan was dressed in a black Indo-western outfit. Jaya Bachchan was dolled up in a pink and orange saree and Abhishek was seen in an ivory-coloured sherwani. They attended the wedding of their Managing Director Rajesh Yadav's son Rikin Yadav with Surabhi. Rajesh has been associated with the Bachchan family for the past three decades.



Aishwarya Rai missing from the Bachchan family photo

Soon after the picture was shared, netizens noticed the absence of Aishwarya from the family portrait. It is still unclear if she attended the wedding or not but the 'Devdas' actor's absence has fuelled the ongoing divorce rumours of the couple.

This news comes when speculations of trouble in Aishwarya and Abhishek's married life are making headlines. Earlier this year, Aishwarya and Abhishek appeared separately for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding. Moreover, Aishwarya's birthday post for daughter Aaradhya did not feature any Bachchan family members including Abhishek.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have maintained their silence on the ongoing rumours. However, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post that seemed to address the ongoing speculations about the family.

When Amitabh Bachchan addressed rumours

Addressing rumours surrounding his family, Amitabh Bachchan had written this in his blog, “I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me .. Speculations are speculations .. they are speculated untruths , without verifications .. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in .. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice .. and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society .. But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark ..?"

