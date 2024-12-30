Breaking News
Dust storm in West Asia is making Mumbai air quality worse
Check that medicine again: Probe reveals how fake companies are flooding market with ineffective tablets with no active pharmaceutical ingredient
Cuffe Parade: Residents allege illegal workshops have taken over plots meant for school and playground
Police bust inter state Ponzi scheme, arrest key accused from Kolkata
Central Railway experiments with Japan model for saving water in trains
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans outside Jalsa on last Sunday of 2024

Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans outside Jalsa on last Sunday of 2024

Updated on: 30 December,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Big B greeted his fans with a big smile on his face. He even distributed t-shirts to them.

Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans outside Jalsa on last Sunday of 2024

Amitabh Bachchan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans outside Jalsa on last Sunday of 2024
x
00:00

Continuing his weekly Sunday Darshan tradition, megastar Amitabh Bachchan stepped outside his residence, Jalsa, to meet with fans who waited for hours to catch his glimpse of the legendary actor. Big B greeted his fans with a big smile on his face. He even distributed t-shirts to them.


Check out the visuals from his meet-and-greet session with fans. Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to get a glimpse of the megastar, and from the past over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has been making sure to meet them.



Earlier, in his blog, he shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers. He wrote, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Vettaiyan', with Rajinikanth, was released in theatres recently. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati .In the coming months, he will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern.' In June this year, he and Deepika were seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani were also part of the film.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

amitabh bachchan rajinikanth deepika padukone bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK