Big B greeted his fans with a big smile on his face. He even distributed t-shirts to them.

Amitabh Bachchan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Amitabh Bachchan meets his fans outside Jalsa on last Sunday of 2024 x 00:00

Continuing his weekly Sunday Darshan tradition, megastar Amitabh Bachchan stepped outside his residence, Jalsa, to meet with fans who waited for hours to catch his glimpse of the legendary actor. Big B greeted his fans with a big smile on his face. He even distributed t-shirts to them.

Check out the visuals from his meet-and-greet session with fans. Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to get a glimpse of the megastar, and from the past over 40 years, the 'Sholay' star has been making sure to meet them.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Actor Amitabh Bachchan met his fans who gathered outside his bungalow, 'Jalsa', in Mumbai.



(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/1ujSoXwLHh — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2024

Earlier, in his blog, he shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting his fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers. He wrote, "I do observe though that the numbers are in lesser magnitude and the enthusiasm has lessened and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera .. and that is more evident now an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Vettaiyan', with Rajinikanth, was released in theatres recently. In the film, Big B also shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati .In the coming months, he will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern.' In June this year, he and Deepika were seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film was inspired by Hindu scriptures and was set in 2898 AD. Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani were also part of the film.

