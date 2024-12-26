Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a quiet Christmas at their Mumbai home with their newborn, Dua. The couple who got married in 2018 welcomed their child in September this year

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

This is how Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated daughter Dua's first Christmas

Actors and couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child in September this year. The couple are parents to a baby girl whom they named Dua. On Christmas, Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of their Christmas celebrations.

Deepika and Rnaveer put up a well decorated Christmas tree at their home and the actress shared a glimpse of the same on social media. The tree had decorative balls with names of the trio on each. One of the decorative balls read 'Dua' on it.

"My heart is full," wrote Deepika sharing the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika and Ranveer introduce Dua to paparazzi

Months after the birth of Dua, Deepika and Ranveer invited the paparazzi to their Prabhadevi building in Mumbai to officially introduce their daughter. The couple introduced their baby to the photographers and requested them to maintain the privacy of their child. Mid-day photographer Nimesh Dave, who was part of several invitees at the residence, shared with us that DeepVeer made them meet their daughter with a humble request that they would not click any pictures of Dua. The photographer met the baby girl formally for the first time since her birth on September 8, 2024.

Deepika reveals baby girl's name on auspicious day

The actress took to social media to reveal the news to fans on a very special day. The day marked Diwali, a day when people in India worship Laxmi and the birth of a baby girl is considered as arrival of Goddess Laxmi into our homes. Apart from this, Deepika and Ranveer's film 'Singham Again' had also hit the theatres tha day. While Ranveer returned as Simmba, Deepika entered the Rohit Shetty cop universe as Shakti Shetty.

The little one has been named Dua. Sharing the happy news, Deepika wrote, "Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह 🧿

‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer.

Because She is the Answer to our Prayers.

Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude.

Deepika & Ranveer"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who got married in 2018 welcomed their first child on September 8 at the HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai. Announcing the arrival of their child, the couple in a joint post wrote "Welcome Baby Girl.