Neil Nitin Mukesh took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he could be seen talking about his grandmother’s hunger pangs

Picture Courtesy/Neil Nitin Mukesh's Instagram account

Listen to this article Neil Nitin Mukesh treats his grandmother with 'thali fit for queen', see adorable video x 00:00

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is known for ‘Johnny Gaddaar’, ‘New York’, ‘Wazir’, ‘Golmaal Again’ and others, treated his grandmother to a hearty Punjabi meal.



On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he could be seen talking about his grandmother’s hunger pangs. In the video, he said, “My nani says she is very hungry, and has ordered something for herself, and I’ll make sure that she finishes off everything that’s there on the plate”.

He then showed a humongous thaali arriving at the table as his grandmother gets shocked looking at the sheer portion size.

Earlier, the wedding ceremony of Naman Nitin, the brother of Neil Nitin Mukesh, was concluded in Udaipur, which has become a wedding destination for Bollywood celebrities. Naman tied the nuptial knot with Trishona Soni in presence of family and friends.

The wedding ceremony was a close-knit affair. The three-day wedding ceremony was attended by family members, relatives and friends. After the wedding, the couple left for Mumbai. The wedding ceremonies were kept completely under wraps. Photos and videos from the wedding went viral on social media.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Nita also got married in Udaipur. Naman, who is the younger son of Nitin Mukesh, directs and acts in Bollywood films. This is the third Bollywood destination wedding in Udaipur this year. Last year, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan also tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare from January 7 to January 10 in Udaipur. The couple had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony on January 8. The wedding ceremony took place at Taj Aravali Resort located on Kodiyat Road in Udaipur. All 176 rooms of the hotel were booked for the family members and guests of the bride and groom.

Prior to this, politician Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra also tied the knot in Udaipur. Their wedding festivities began with a mehendi function.

