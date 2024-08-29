Breaking News
Mumbai: New WR corridor work begins today, Rs 2,000-crore gamechanger
Exclusive | Badlapur sexual assault: More than a week after protests broke out, Badlapur school partially reopens
Mumbai: Virar tutorial owner held for molesting girl in class
Mumbai: Illegal debris dumping rampant in Wadala
Mumbai: GRP catches thief who only stole from women
shot-button
Janmashtami Janmashtami
Home > Celebrity Life News > Leisure News > Article > Palak Tiwari takes time off work gives a peek into her all girls trip to Goa

Palak Tiwari takes time off work, gives a peek into her all-girls trip to Goa

Updated on: 29 August,2024 02:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Bollywood actress Palak Tiwari, daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from her all-girls trip to Goa

Palak Tiwari takes time off work, gives a peek into her all-girls trip to Goa

Palak Tiwari Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Palak Tiwari takes time off work, gives a peek into her all-girls trip to Goa
x
00:00

Actress Palak Tiwari has shared a glimpse into her glamorous all-girls trip to Goa. Palak, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from the trip. In the first image, she is seen sitting by the poolside. The second photograph has the actress flaunting her svelte figure in a floor-sweeping tube dress.


One image shows Palak smiling at the camera as she is seen posing with her friends. In a few pictures, the actress is seen striking some poses for the camera in a garden.



She captioned the image: “Girls trip.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Palak made her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” in 2023. The film, which is an action comedy, was a remake of the 2014 Tamil film “Veeram”. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar and Satish Kaushik.

She will next be seen in “The Virgin Tree”, a sci-fi horror-comedy film. It is directed by debutant Sidhaant Sachdev. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Aasif Khan, and debutant Beyounic.

It was reported that Sanjay will be playing the role of a ghostbuster in an upcoming film, which he is set to co-produce as well.

Talking about Sanjay, he will soon be seen in the Kannada action film “KD – The Devil” directed by Prem. It also stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi. The music is composed by Arjun Janya, while the cinematography and editing were handled by William David and Srinivas P. Prabhu.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Palak Tiwari shweta tiwari Entertainment News Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Celebrity Life

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK