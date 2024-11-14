Breaking News
Sonakshi Sinha enjoys family holiday with husband Zaheer Iqbal and sister-in-law, see pics

Updated on: 14 November,2024 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In the pictures posted by Sonakshi on Instagram, the couple can be seen posing near a historical monument alongside Zaheer's sister, Sanam.

Pic/Instagram

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, one of the cutest B-town couples, continue to win hearts with their adorable moments.


The two, who got married earlier this year, often share glimpses of their life together. This time, the couple dropped some super cute pictures from a recent family holiday, making their fans go "aww."


In the pictures posted by Sonakshi on Instagram, the couple can be seen posing near a historical monument alongside Zaheer's sister, Sanam.


 
 
 
 
 
Sonakshi, looking stunning in a jumpsuit with a traditional bindi, shares a picture with Zaheer, who is seen sporting a casual white t-shirt and brown cargo pants. One picture in particular saw Zaheer cutely hugging Sonakshi as they enjoy a calm and beautiful sunset.

Along with the pictures, Sonakshi added a caption that read, "Family time is best time ."

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in 'Kakuda' alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, 'Kakuda' is set in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

