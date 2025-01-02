Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posted a series of beautiful photos from their trip to Australia, expressing gratitude for the experience at a wildlife lodge

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Pic/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal 'sleep' next to lions, pet cheetahs at Australian wildlife lodge

Bollywood couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who jetted off to Australia to celebrate the New Year, recently posted pictures from their trip to a wildlife lodge. Going by the pictures of their epic experience amid fauna, the couple ‘slept’ next to lions, had fun with a sleepy cheetah, and saw meerkats and giraffes.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wildlife experience

The couple posted a series of beautiful photos from their trip, expressing gratitude for the experience. In their post, they shared, "So blessed to have spent the last few days of 2024 right in the lap of nature, surrounded by these beautiful animals! @jamalalodge and their amazing staff are doing such a great job of taking care of these animals and rehabilitating them! Can't wait to be back here soon."

Earlier, the couple attended the thrilling Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia in Melbourne, posting several pictures and videos from their day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s relationship

Sonakshi got married to Zaheer on June 23 this year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship.

The couple recently marked their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they spilled beans on their dating life. Recalling his initial attempts to approach Shatrughan Sinha, Zaheer quipped, "A couple of times when I visited them, 6-8 bodyguards stood around, how was it possible to ask for her hand in marriage then?" This audience was left in splits.

Sonakshi added with a chuckle, "Then he told me, 'I think we are ready to talk to the parents,' and I said, 'Yeah, so speak to them.'"Zaheer defended himself, "Why should I speak to them? I have spoken to my father, you should speak to yours."

Sonakshi admitted, "He had a point, so I went to my father and spoke to him, and he was happy, so everyone was happy."

On the professional front, the couple is set to reunite on-screen in their upcoming film Tu Hai Meri Kiran, which is slated for release in 2025.