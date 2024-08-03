Italian boxer Angela Carini quit her 66 kg women's category boxing match against Algeria's Imane Khelif, who previously failed testosterone and gender eligibility tests

Chinmayi Sripaada, Imane Khelif Pic/Instagram

Renowned singer Chinmayi Sripaada slammed a section of netizens who attacked Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif, accusing her of being a biological man, after she defeated Italian boxer Angela Carini. Chinmayi took to X and penned a powerful message calling out the “global bullying”. She also shared Imane’s childhood pictures for reference asserting that she was born a woman.

Chinmayi wrote on X, “Imane Khelif is BORN WOMAN. She is NOT a man. *The right to change their gender is illegal and banned in Algeria, the country she represents.* Indians have harassed and harangued Shanthi Soundarrajan, a brilliant sportswoman, just because she didn’t look the way they expect a woman to look. I hope Imane is OK. She is going through global bullying and it looks horrific. This is Imane Khelif as a child.”

Imane Khelif is BORN WOMAN.

She is NOT a man.



*The right to change their gender is illegal and banned in Algeria, the country she represents.*



Indians have harassed and harangued Shanthi Soundarrajan, a brilliant sportswoman, just because she didn’t look the way they expect a… pic.twitter.com/JzYvTNgTVV — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) August 2, 2024

Chinmayi sang songs for Bollywood films like 'Chennai Express' and 'Guru' in multiple languages. She is also a voice actor, television presenter, and radio jockey and runs a translation firm.

Indian athlete Dutee Chand, the country's first openly gay sprinter, also defended Imane's right to compete. Speaking to ANI, Dutee said, "A lot of issues occur when such a situation comes up. I faced it in 2014. Before I was selected for the Commonwealth Games, I was dropped from the team. There were media reports that I had to undergo a gender test, that I am not a woman but a man and that is why I cannot play in the women's category. At that time, the biggest challenge was to lead a normal life in society.”

Earlier, author and Harry Potter writer JK Rowling called Imane a man and wrote on X, “Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered.”

Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Q5SbKiksXQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

Italian boxer Angela Carini quit her 66 kg women's category boxing match against Algeria's Imane Khelif, handing the latter, who was banned from competing in world championships following failures in testosterone and gender eligibility tests, a win in the opening round.

Algeria's Khelif won the fight within just 46 seconds after her opponent quit. A very few punches were thrown before Carini abandoned the match, which is a rare occurrence in Olympic boxing.

(With inputs from ANI)