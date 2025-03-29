Gaurav Taneja, in his new video, talked about his pet dog Mau and explained to the audience why he has been missing from his recent vlogs

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has once again caught headlines for all the wrong reasons. Gaurav, who is popularly known as Flying Beast, has built a 10 million-strong audience base through his vlogs. Now, one of his recent videos is becoming a reason for him facing massive backlash online. Gaurav, in his new video, talked about his pet dog Mau and explained to the audience why he has been missing from the vlogs.

While sharing the details, in a vlog titled 'Where is Mau?' Taneja explained that he and his family have shifted the dog to his farmhouse and shared that he was becoming a problem for the family. While revealing that his dad had an issue with the dog being around, Gaurav also cited religious reasons for the dog being moved to the farm.

Netizens reacts to Gaurav Taneja’s vlog

This decision of the family to move the dog to the farm has left the internet furious, and netizens are accusing the family of using a pet for views. While reacting to Taneja's recent video, one wrote, “Mau ko laya bhe views k liye tha. Ab aa nhe rhe toh hata diya. He is a very smart. (He brought Mau for the views. Now that he is not getting the views, he has thrown Mau out. He is very smart.)"

“Dogs are happier with their family, they just need love. We left our dog just for 5 days with our uncle, and there was plenty of area to play and he was familiar with his dogs. He stopped eating for the whole 5 days. My father returned midway to be with him, and as soon as he saw my father, he was really happy. He stayed at our uncle's place for a few more days with my father. He was playing happily with uncle's dogs, eating, and showing his mischievous side,” another comment read.

Another YouTube user posted, “Am I the only one crying thinking about the dog’s emotions? How can humans be so selfish? You get a literally newborn baby to your home, give him hope of having a new family, and then one fine day you just leave him all alone. I have never wished ill on anyone, but for this man and his family, I do.”

Gaurav Taneja's divorce rumours

The YouTuber had earlier hit headlines due to divorce rumours with his wife Ritu Rathee. Speculation about their separation began when Rathee was spotted at Guru Premanand Govind Sharan's ashram seeking guidance. In a video she shared, she discussed themes of infidelity and their two daughters. After a public back and forth, the couple resolved their issue and shared a happy selfie. Along with it, they wrote, "To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through some tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you (immediate family). The message is clear: jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye (if your parents don’t involve you in their matters, why would we). Every sensible person would understand this."