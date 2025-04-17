An Instagram influencer claimed Gauri Khan’s restaurant served fake paneer after it failed the iodine test, sparking controversy online. The restaurant responded to the viral claim

An Instagram influencer recently visited multiple high-end restaurants in Mumbai owned by celebrities to test the authenticity of the paneer served there. He performed the viral iodine test on the paneer to find out whether it was real or synthetic. He visited restaurants owned by celebrities like Virat Kohli, Shilpa Shetty, Bobby Deol, and Gauri Khan. In the videos, he claimed that while the first three celebrity-owned restaurants passed the test, Gauri Khan’s restaurant failed. The video quickly went viral, with claims that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s restaurant was serving fake paneer.

What is the iodine test?

The iodine test is a simple chemical test used to detect the presence of starch in paneer. Pure, unadulterated paneer contains no starch. When iodine solution is mixed with starch, it turns blue-black. Hence, if paneer contains starch, it will change color. On the contrary, if it is pure, the iodine solution will show no reaction, as pure paneer contains no starch.

Gauri Khan's restaurant responds

After the video went viral, the official handle of Gauri Khan's restaurant, Torii, responded with a clarification. They stated that the dish served contained soy-based ingredients, which naturally include starch—leading to the reaction in the iodine test.

“The iodine test reflects the presence of starch, not the authenticity of the paneer. As the dish contains soy-based ingredients, this reaction is expected. We stand by the purity of our paneer and the integrity of our ingredients at Torii," they responded.

About Torii

Gauri Khan launched Torii in February 2024. Located in Pali Hill, Bandra, it is an 82-seater pan-Asian restaurant. While Mumbai’s culinary scene is incredibly diverse, Torii aims to stand out by becoming a premier dining destination in India that rivals top restaurants globally. Co-founder Gauri Khan told Mid-day.com:

“With Torii, my partner Abhayraj Kohli and I wanted to create a sophisticated and glamorous restaurant and bar where quality is seen in everything — from the food to the drinks and, of course, the design.”

Torii distinguishes itself with its innovative approach to Japanese cuisine, seamlessly integrating cultural elements. The elegant interiors reflect a modern aesthetic, creating a unique and memorable dining atmosphere.