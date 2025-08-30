After Guru Randhawa's latest song Azul was accused of sexualising schoolgirls, with many pointing out the highly inappropriate theme, the singer has now reacted to the backlash by posting a cryptic message with the numbers of the song

Guru Randhawa, who found himself embroiled in a new controversy a few days ago, has now slyly reacted to the controversy on social media. His latest music video, Azul , sparked widespread outrage for its alleged sexualisation of schoolgirls. Amid the massive backlash, Guru Randhawa has broken his silence with a cryptic post. He also highlighted the song's trending success in the post.

Guru Randhawa shares a cryptic message reacting to the controversy

Guru took to his Instagram stories on Friday and shared a screenshot of the statistics of his new song Azul. The screenshot indicated that the song was trending with over 107,200 views in the last hour and had over 27,000 searches on YouTube.

Cheekily addressing the backlash, the singer shared a message of gratitude and positivity and wrote, "Azul is Azuling. When God is with you, you only move forward." Guru has written and composed the song with additional lyrics by Gurjit Gill.

Azul controversy

The controversy erupted from the music video's narrative and visuals. In the video, Guru Randhawa is seen portraying a photography teacher. One of the scenes that has drawn the most criticism includes actress Anshika Pandey, who arrives in a school uniform and performs a dance sequence for Randhawa's character. The scene has been widely condemned for its narrative of the photographer being "visibly captivated" by a school student. Many viewers found this to be a highly inappropriate theme.

Following the backlash, Guru did not directly address the issue or release any official statement; however, he decided to turn off his comment section on his Instagram account.

On the other hand, Guru's song Sirra, has also landed in trouble. The court of sub-divisional judicial magistrate Rajinder Singh, a local court in Ludhiana, has asked Randhawa to appear either in person or through counsel under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). This is for the examination of the complaint filed against him. The complaint has been filed by Rajdeep Singh Mann of Samrala, who objects to the lines: “We are the sons of Jatts. We got opium as our first food when we were born.” The complainant argued that the lyrics promote drug culture and defame the Jatt community.