In pic: Guru Randhawa

Guru Randhawa has allegedly hinted at a tiff with the music label T-Series. The singer hinted that he has been dealing with a copyright issue, and in his recent post on X, he shared that though for the past 1.5 years, he has maintained his silence on the issue, he now believes it is time to address the concern.

Guru Randhawa hints at tiff with T-series

It all started when a user took to his X account and shared that, as per him, T-Series is trying to stop Randhawa from working independently. “@TSeries is trying to block Guru from working independently or with another label! Shame on you,” the post by the user reads. The X user also attached a screenshot with his post which reads, “The video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by TSeries Music.”

As this post caught Guru Randhawa's attention, he responded by writing, “Big people face big problems. The issue will get resolved in a few days and we will come back stronger than ever.”

Big people faces big problems.

The issue will get resolved in few days and we will come back stronger then ever.

This year will be full of music and movies. Just gearing up. I hardly speak about all these issues but ya its time to address and let you all know whats happening at… https://t.co/v932FM6cgf — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) January 3, 2025

“This year will be full of music and movies. Just gearing up. I hardly speak about all these issues but, yeah, it's time to address and let you all know what's happening at the backend for the past 1.5 years. But, yes, hopefully, it will get resolved and things will be sorted in a nicer way,” he shared, adding, “Till then, spread love. God is the greatest.”

Fans support Guru Randhawa

As soon as Guru shared this post, which looked like he is hinting at his tiff with T-Series, fans came out in support of the Proper Patola singer. One wrote, “Stay strong and confident as you always do! We're here for you to support you through thick and thin! This too shall pass.” “Hmm, and as you move forward, we are always by your side and will be. We support you always, and yes, all problems will be solved by the grace of Allah, Inshallah,” read one comment. A third comment reads, “God is with you. Stay true, firm, and strong. You are going to win all the battles. May God remove your hardships and worries.”

Guru is known for his chartbusters such as Patola, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Ishare Tere, Ban Jaa Tu Meri Rani, and Lagdi Lahore Di. Last year, reports claimed that Vikram Shapribhan Singh filed a lawsuit against Guru Randhawa, T-Series, and Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. for copyright infringement.