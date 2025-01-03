Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, contestant Bidisha Hatimuria left a lasting impression on the mentors with her rendition of Saathiya, tune kya kiya.

Bidisha Hatimuria and Guru Randhawa

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Guru Randhawa offers music video to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant x 00:00

During the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, contestant Bidisha Hatimuria left a lasting impression on the mentors with her rendition of Saathiya, tune kya kiya. Her performance earned praise from mentor Guru Randhawa, who was so moved that he offered her the opportunity to collaborate on a music video. Guru said, “Every time I watch Bidisha perform, it feels like one of our family members is on stage. In March or April 2025, I’ll compose a song for her and launch a music video together. I’ll also make a brief appearance in the video along with her.” Now that’s a win-win situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Believe what you will

Pooja Banerjii, of Kumkum Bhagya fame, has been accused of involvement in a money laundering case. Expressing her disappointment over the allegations and the media’s lack of responsibility in reporting, she said, “I wouldn’t have wanted to put this up as my first post of 2025, but the last few days have been disappointing. I was recently falsely blamed in a money laundering case. Sadly the news was circulated by the media outlets with my name, picture and credentials.” She criticised the media for not cross-checking with her team before reporting. She added, “I was in South Africa when the false allegations were made. We have decided to go the legal route.” Drama, drama drama!