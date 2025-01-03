Breaking News
Mumbai: Bridges over railway lines are ready, but BMC is yet to build ramps
Mumbai: New Year Party turns fatal as one person gets killed over which song to play
Mumbai: Man hammers girlfriend's father on New Year's Eve
Mumbai weather updates: Changing weather conditions, crackdown on construction activities helps improve AQI
Vasai: Man arrested for raping minor at workplace
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Guru Randhawa offers music video to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant

Telly Tattle: Guru Randhawa offers music video to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant

Updated on: 03 January,2025 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, contestant Bidisha Hatimuria left a lasting impression on the mentors with her rendition of Saathiya, tune kya kiya.

Telly Tattle: Guru Randhawa offers music video to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant

Bidisha Hatimuria and Guru Randhawa

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: Guru Randhawa offers music video to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant
x
00:00

During the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, contestant Bidisha Hatimuria left a lasting impression on the mentors with her rendition of Saathiya, tune kya kiya. Her performance earned praise from mentor Guru Randhawa, who was so moved that he offered her the opportunity to collaborate on a music video. Guru said, “Every time I watch Bidisha perform, it feels like one of our family members is on stage. In March or April 2025, I’ll compose a song for her and launch a music video together. I’ll also make a brief appearance in the video along with her.” Now that’s a win-win situation.


Believe what you will


Pooja Banerjii


Pooja Banerjii, of Kumkum Bhagya fame, has been accused of involvement in a money laundering case. Expressing her disappointment over the allegations and the media’s lack of responsibility in reporting, she said, “I wouldn’t have wanted to put this up as my first post of 2025, but the last few days have been disappointing. I was recently falsely blamed in a money laundering case. Sadly the news was circulated by the media outlets with my name, picture and credentials.” She criticised the media for not cross-checking with her team before reporting. She added, “I was in South Africa when the false allegations were made. We have decided to go the legal route.” Drama, drama drama!

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

guru randhawa indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK