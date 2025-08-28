Critics called Guru Randhawa's Azul disturbing and dangerous, accusing it of normalizing harassment and sending harmful messages to youth, despite the roles being played by adult women

Guru Randhawa's latest song, Azul, has piqued everyone's interest, but the singer is currently mired in a scandal for sexualizing schoolgirls as an adult. Guru Randhawa stars in the music video for Azul as a photographer who attends an all-girls school to take their class portrait. What should have been an innocent event witnessed by schoolgirls each year was transformed into a sexualised, pornographic, and disturbing' fantasy. Sonam Kapoor agrees as well.



A news outlet took to Instagram to share how Guru not only sexualized schoolgirls, but also associated them with various alcohol brands for sale. The post rapidly went viral, attracting the attention of Sonam Kapoor. The actress responded to the post by clicking 'like'.

All about the controversy

Guru Randhawa has faced severe criticism after the video's publication. Many ladies have criticised the singer's "problematic" portrayal of young girls. Some even claimed that the film promotes harassment and sexualization of youngsters. Although the women in the film are adults, they are portraying young, school-aged girls in a school environment.

A user on Instagram wrote, "This is the first thing that shocked me when I saw the music video. It’s 2025, and ppl still don’t understand the implications of such things floating around on social media. Literally, school kids are consuming this message that sexualizing school girls is okay!!" Another added, “I was horrified watching the video song. How is something so unacceptable being normalised?"

How the netizens reacted

Another one said, "People don’t realise that cinema and music have a very significant impact on people, especially in India, and we see the results of it in the behaviour of men in our society. These artists don’t care about the social impact. They just care that their music sells, and videos like this make them money in the end." One comment read, "Society then uses these very portrayals to justify controlling girls rather than educating boys… It’s socially dangerous."

Guru Randhawa has yet to reply to the backlash. However, the singer has been posting about how the song has become a top trend in India. When the song was released on August 6, people began calling out the video. On August 9, Guru posted a photo with the primary dancer from the video, which Tamannaah Bhatia liked. Guru recently posted a video from the song's shoot. Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur liked this.

While it is likely that the actors did not view the music video or hear the song and simply liked Guru's post about his accomplishment, their reactions have piqued everyone's interest. Meanwhile, Guru's song has received both positive and negative feedback. While the artist has often thanked fans for their support, he has not responded to the controversy. Comments on his Instagram postings are now limited.