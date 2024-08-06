Kangana Ranaut termed it as "saddening" and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken reports of the situation

Kangana Ranaut Pic/X

Kangana Ranaut visits flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh: 'Oh goddess earth, be kind to us'

In the wake of a catastrophic flood that has ravaged parts of Himachal Pradesh, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, as promised, visited the areas that faced destruction due to the natural calamity. She took to X and shared pictures of her visit, as she communicated with the locals and inspected the damage.

Kangana wrote on X, “Today visiting flood-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh. We are so vulnerable before this vast universe…. Oh goddess earth, mother of life be kind to us.”

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 6, 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mandi, on Friday, termed it as "saddening" and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken reports.

"It's a very saddening thing for us. The life of people living in the mountains is tough. Every year such tragedies come and damage the lives and property of the people of Himachal Pradesh. The PM and the Union HM have taken reports for all the things and have given assurance that more help through relief funds will be provided. I'll also meet different ministers to seek as much help as I can get. After my work is completed here, I'll visit Himachal to meet people in their tough times," Kangana said.

Kangana's visit comes after the Himachal Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, Jenab Chandel accused her of neglecting the issues of the flood-affected regions.

According to State Minister Rajesh Dharmani, 4 people have died and 49 are still missing. The Himachal government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has mobilized extensive rescue and relief efforts. The disaster, triggered by a cloud burst, has left a trail of destruction in its wake, particularly affecting regions around Manali.

(With inputs from ANI)