After the private videos of two Pakistani TikTokers, Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman, were leaked, Indonesian social media sensation Lydia Onic has now become a victim of this heinous activity

In Pic: Indonesian social media sensation Lydia Onic

Of late, many influencers have fallen prey to data breaches, leading to the leak of their private videos. Weeks after two Pakistani TikTokers, Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman, experienced similar incidents, Indonesian social media sensation Lydia Onic has now become a victim of this heinous activity. According to reports, a 12-minute clip of Lydia Onic, showing her in a private moment, has been circulated online.

Lydia Onic’s leaked video

The leaked video, allegedly featuring the Indonesian e-sports personality, has stirred conversations. Many social media users have condemned this act and called out those who continue to share the video, emphasising the need to recognise the sensitivity of the situation. The 12-minute clip has gone viral, and according to many, it features someone resembling Lydia, also known as Lydia Setiawan in gaming circles.

This incident is quite similar to what recently happened with Imsha Rehman and Minahil Malik. Both Pakistani actresses fell prey to data breaches and faced public scrutiny after their videos were leaked.

About Imsha Rehman’s leaked video

Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman became the center of controversy after a video showing her in a compromising situation with her friend was leaked. It is believed that the young star fell victim to a data breach, leading to her private video going viral on social media. According to a Pakistani publication, Imsha Rehman’s video has been widely shared on platforms including WhatsApp, X, and Instagram. The report also notes that following this incident, Rehman deactivated all her social media accounts.

About Minahil Malik’s leaked video

Earlier, the video of Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik was leaked online, leaving her surrounded by controversy. After the Malik incident, some supported her during tough times, while others called it a publicity stunt. The leaked video showed Malik with her boyfriend. Following the leak, Pakistani actress Mishi Khan suggested that Malik might have leaked the video herself to gain popularity and fame. Afterward, Malik left Instagram due to the controversy surrounding the leaked video. In her final post, she expressed the difficulty of her decision and urged followers to "spread love." She has not returned to the platform since.