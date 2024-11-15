Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman faces controversy after her private video with a friend was leaked, believed to be the result of a data breach

Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman

Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman has become the centre of controversy after a video showing her in a compromising situation with her friend was leaked. It is believed that the young star fell prey to a data breach, leading to her private video going viral on social media. According to a Pakistani publication, Imsha Rehman’s video has been widely shared on platforms including WhatsApp, X, and Instagram.

Social media condemned people circulating Imsha’s clip

Many social media users have condemned this act and called out those who continue to forward the video, emphasizing the need to recognize the sensitivity of the situation. The report also notes that, following this incident, Rehman deactivated all her social media accounts.

Imsha Rehman’s updated Instagram bio

In her Instagram bio, she wrote, “Jab tak video viral hai maine ne ID off kar di hai [Till the time the video is viral, I have deactivated my account],” addressing the viral clip through her bio.

Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik’s incident

This is not the first such incident. Earlier, the video of Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik was leaked online, leaving her surrounded by controversy. After the Malik incident, some supported her during tough times, while others called it a publicity stunt. The leaked video showed Malik with her boyfriend. Following the leak, Pakistani actress Mishi Khan suggested that Malik might have leaked the video herself to gain popularity and fame.

Mishi Khan’s reaction to Minahil’s clip

Sharing her views on Instagram, Khan stated, “Shameful to see these influencers stooping to the lowest level for fame, disgracing their families, parents, and society. They should be banned from using social media.”

In the video, Khan condemned the spread of vulgarity, comparing the situation to a scene in the Bollywood film 'Heroine,' where Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character leaks an explicit video to boost her popularity and gain fame ahead of a film release.

Minahil Malik leaves Instagram

Afterward, Malik left Instagram following the controversy surrounding the leaked video. In her final post, she expressed the difficulty of her decision and urged followers to "spread love." She has not returned to the platform since.