Beauty influencer Ankush Bahuguna warned his fans and followers about fraudsters who call up in the name of government officials in a bid to extort money

Ankush Bahuguna Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Influencer Ankush Bahuguna shares horrifying ordeal of 40-hour-long digital arrest: 'I have lost money, mental health' x 00:00

Popular social media influencer Ankush Bahuguna, who is known for his makeup tutorials fell for a brutal scam that led to his 40-hour-long digital arrest. In a video warning his fans and followers about fraudsters who call up in the name of government officials in a bid to extort money, Ankush revealed how he became a cybercrime victim which cost him financially and also affected his mental health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ankush Bahuguna shares digital arrest ordeal

Ankush took to Instagram and posted a video with the caption, “Sharing this so others don’t have to go through what I went through. I feel so lucky to have friends with such strong instincts who noticed a change in my behaviour even when they were getting “I’m okay” texts from me. They literally saved the day. Imagine if they hadn’t come looking for me or looked for clues! I’d probably still be in that cyber arrest and would’ve lost all my money. Please, beware of this scam. I know a lot of you are aware of it but I don’t think a lot of people understand the extent to which these scammers can go to control you!”

In the video, the beauty influencer revealed how he was tricked into believing that his identity was stolen for money laundering and other fraudulent activities. He also fell for the fake information of being followed and checked into a hotel for safety. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wing It with Ankush Bahuguna (@wingitwithankush)

Who is Ankush Bahuguna

Before making it big in the web space, Ankush Bahuguna was a year into pursuing architecture. He gradually established himself as one of the most popular names in Indian beauty and comedy content creation by normalising men wearing makeup. He was also the first male beauty creator to make it to the cover of Forbes magazine and was featured on the Forbes list of India’s top digital creators of 2023.

Additionally, he made his runway debut with celebrity stylist Esha Amin at Lakme Fashion Week in 2023. Last year, he was the first Indian male beauty content creator to debut at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.